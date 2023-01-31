In 2022, Carnival Cruise Line broke its fundraising record for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! Carnival set the record in 2018 with a donation of $2.8 million but quickly surpassed that in 2022 with a total of $3.4 million raised for the hospital. Since their partnership in 2010, Carnival has raised a total of $26.2 million for the children’s hospital.

Carnival raised more than $1 million in the last three months of 2022, surpassing its highest fourth-quarter total ever. This was largely due to Carnival’s newest vessel, Carnival Celebration, which was inaugurated in November. Attendees of the event celebrated the launch of the new ship by donating to St. Jude. In Carnival Celebration’s maiden voyage month alone, 30% of cash collections were donated.

“These results are proof that Carnival Cruise Line has the most giving guests and the most caring crew in the world who join together in our commitment to St. Jude’s lifesaving mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line and member of the St. Jude Professional Advisory Board. “As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude as we work to reach our goal of raising $33 million for St. Jude by 2025.”

CARNIVAL’S CONTINUOUS FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

Carnival Cruise Line is the Official Celebration Partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Carnival continues to host events and activities at the hospital and creates tons of fundraising efforts and initiatives to raise money, like the Groove for St. Jude dance party. Carnival also hosed a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Sea event, where kids can design their own St.Jude-themed stuffed bear and enjoy a cookie amenity package. All proceeds are donated to St. Jude. Carnival’s guests have also joined in on the fundraising efforts. For example, Carnival sold more than 100,000 St. Jude Groove shirts and over 27,000 St. Jude bears.

Last year, Carnival took its fundraising efforts for St. Jude to new heights with an on-the-road event, Agentpalooza. The Agentpalooza events occurred in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk, and Charlotte. At each stop, travel advisors were encouraged to donate what they could to St. Jude. The fundraising initiative raised an extra $60,000 for the children’s hospital.

Along with raising monetary donations, Carnival continues to underline St. Jude’s mission through patient artwork aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras.