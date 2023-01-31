Oceania Cruises iNTRODUCES aLLURA tO thE fleet In 2025

Today, Oceania Cruises introduces Allura, the brand’s second 1,200-guest Allura Class Ship!

Allura is set to sail in 2025 and will be the sister ship to Vista, the brand’s latest ship sailing in May 2023.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernize our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Allura’s sister ship, Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.”

MORE ABOUT ALLURA

Allura got her name to reflect the excitement of starting an immersive new journey.

Guests can expect trips showcasing the world’s most captivating locations and freedom of exploration while sailing the open seas.

Travelers will visit off-the-beaten-path destinations, bringing new adventures and luxury to a new level.

Allura will serve the Finest Cuisine at Sea, featuring personalized service with a warm and welcoming staff.

She will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, creating a staff-to-guest ratio.

New inventive dining experiences include Ember, an upscale signature restaurant serving American classics, and Aquamar Kitchen. Both of these experiences are also available on Vista.

The largest standard staterooms and new Chef’s Studio.

Allura is currently under construction by shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy. She will sail her maiden voyage in Spring 2025. Details of Allura’s inaugural season will be revealed this spring before going on sale in the summer.

“Allura’s inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time,” said Del Rio.

Do you plan to sail on the Allura in 2025? Let us know in the comments!