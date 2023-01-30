SEABOURN PURSUIT REVEALS 7 NEW PRE-INAUGURAL SAILINGS



This summer, Seabourn’s newest expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, will sail through the Mediterranean, Transatlantic, and Caribbean on seven brand-new pre-inaugural sailings. Seabourn Pursuit will enter service on August 12, 2023.

Currently available for booking, these new itineraries give guests a luxurious and intimate experience aboard Seabourn Pursuit before she enters service. Additional information is available on Seabourn’s website.

“We are excited to offer our guests the chance to sail on our new ship, Seabourn Pursuit, and visit some of the very best destinations and hidden harbors along the Rivieras and Caribbean,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “As with every ship in our fleet, Seabourn Pursuit will invite guests to enjoy small ship cruising as only Seabourn delivers it, with an intimate atmosphere that encourages guests to make meaningful connections, and a welcoming onboard team that is focused on delivering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’.”

Seabourn Pursuit is one of Seabourn’s two new ships that has debuted in the past two years. The new vessel was designed to provide guests with an elegant and adventurous cruising experience. Although guests cruising on the seven pre-inaugural sailings will not have the opportunity for expedition experiences, they will still have exclusive access to all of the well-known Seabourn amenities, including luxurious staterooms, upscale dining experiences, and onboard entertainment.

Mediterranean Itineraries

Beginning this August, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five new itineraries through the French and Italian Rivieras and the Mediterranean. Here is some info on the new voyages:

7-day Charm of Italy, France & Spain: Departing from Rome on August 27, 2023, guests aboard this week-long cruise will explore the villages of Cinque Terre in the Italian Riviera, Cannes, and the historic town of Palamós, Spain. Passengers will disembark in Barcelona, Spain.

7-day Allure of Italy & France: Departing from Monte Carlo on September 3, 2023, guests aboard this week-long voyage will visit Cinque Terre in Italy, Golfo Aranci on Sardinia, the historic city of Corsica, Marseille and Palamós, Spain. Passengers will disembark in Barcelona, Spain.

7-day Spanish & French Allure: Departing from Barcelona on August 27, 2023, guests aboard this week-long adventure will visit Palma de Mallorca, the city of Sète, France, St. Tropez on the French Riviera, and more. Passengers will disembark in Monte Carlo.

7-day Gems of Iberia: Departing from Barcelona on September 10, 2023, guests aboard this week-long voyage will explore Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga (Grenada), the caves in Gibraltar, Casablanca on the coast of Morocco, and Lisbon. Passengers will disembark in Lisbon.

8-day Tyrrhenian Isles & France: Departing from Valletta, Malta on August 12, 2023, this week-long cruise will visit Taormina, Lipari, and Amalfi, Italy, St. Tropez on the French Riviera, Ajaccio, and Golfo Aranci on Sardinia. Passengers will disembark in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

Seabourn Pursuit’s summer in the Mediterranean continues with four “Combination Cruise” offerings, either 14 or 15-day voyages with savings of up to 10%.

Transatlantic & Caribbean Itineraries

10-day Atlantic Sunrises: Departing from Miami, Florida on September 30, 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will make stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Great Harbour, Jost van Dyke; Road Bay, Anguilla; St. John’s, Antigua; Fort-de-France, Martinique; and Port Elizabeth, Bequia. The cruise will finish with Seabourn’s signature “Caviar in the Surf” event at Carambola Beach, where the crew plunges into the water and invites guests to join them with champagne and caviar at the surfboard bar. The event features waterspouts, entertainment, and a barbecue lunch. Passengers will disembark in Bridgetown, Barbados.

12-day Atlantic Autumn: Departing from Lisbon, Portugal, on September 17, 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will cross the Atlantic Ocean spending several days at sea and visiting Funchal (Madeira), Portugal. Over the course of the over nine days at sea, guests can enjoy the luxurious suites aboard, relax at the spa and participate in events like “Dancing Under the Stars” and “Caviar in the Pool.”

Seabourn Pursuit will arrive in Barbados on October 10, 2023. The new vessel will operate its previously scheduled itineraries from Barbados to South America, Antarctica, and the Amazon.