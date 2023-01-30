Ama Waterways AmaMagna Danube Experience

In 2023, set sail with AmaWaterways and Porthole Cruise and Travel’s Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff on the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna to experience the Danube river!

While we are waiting, let’s take a look back at our writer Steve Leland’s seven-night experience on board the AmaMagna.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Luxuriating in the bubbles of a soothing hot tub while weaving along the twists and turns of the Danube River, I pondered what it is that makes river cruises one my favorite modes of travel. Is it the fascinating itinerary, the lineup of perfectly curated complimentary excursions or should the overwhelming amenities of the beautiful AmaMagna river vessel be front and center?

Perhaps the touch points of each should share star billing but putting a pen to paper regarding a recent cruise on the historic waterway creates this journalistic dilemma. What is not up for debate is that each aspect of an AmaWaterways experience commands equal respect.

Complimentary excursions in each port add to the value of river cruising and best of all, there are active opportunities like hiking and biking in addition to guided walks at a slower pace through cobblestone streets of quaint villages. The onboard fitness center is decked out with the latest in equipment and an onboard spa is an opportunity to indulge in soothing massage treatments. A trained wellness host conducts daily stretch, yoga and fitness classes and is on hand to consult with personal fitness inquiries.

Doubling Down

Carving out an exclusive profile, the AmaMagna is double the width of traditional river cruising vessels, however, the added size doesn’t mean that it carries more guests but equates to more space for only 196 fortunate cruisers. In fact the majority of the accommodations onboard are ultra-spacious suites with full walkout balconies.

Five onboard lounges, two fireside libraries and all public areas display a colorful scheme of design. The full length sundeck features a heated pool, hot tub, pop up sky bar, shaded lounge chairs and comfortable sofas at the bow of the ship facilitate views of the passing cinema of sights as the Danube casts its magic spell.

Each day’s happy hour features complimentary drinks and a selection of wines is served with each meal. Not one, but four restaurant venues provide opportunities to savor masterfully prepared culinary delights. The main restaurant is designed for intimate dining or choose an outdoor ambience in the Al Fresco Restaurant with a specifically designed health and wellness menu. Jimmy’s is a wine bar cafe with family style serving and The Chef’s Table is set for a presentation of gourmet gastronomy. All venues are complimentary.

RELATED: SET SAIL ABOARD THE AMAMAGNA WITH BILL PANOFF IN 2023

Here, There and Everywhere

With two dozen vessels of the AmaWaterways fleet sailing the waterways of Europe, Asia and Africa, it’s easy to find a destination that stokes intrepid dreams. Themed cruises planned for 2022 include a Latin Touch sailing featuring Latin-inspired music nights with distinctive elements and Floriade cruises are designed to experience and explore the stunning gardens and exhibitions outside of Amsterdam. Wine cruises allow guests to indulge in the fruits of the vine in France, Germany and Austria. Christmas Markets are very popular journeys that feature the magic of the holidays in Europe.

An exclusive Concierge Golf Program is available to arrange golf at championship courses on the European continent. A new partnership with Ancestry Experience combines a passion for guests seeking to uncover their family heritage while sailing legendary rivers is planned for the summer of 2022.

It’s Not Business, It’s Personal

What could be more personal than a Captain that greets you in the dining room with a red rose and personally says goodbye as you depart? How about a waiter that remembers your name and individual preferences, a Hotel Manager that speaks to you at dinner and a Cruise Manager that makes it their business to ensure your satisfaction every step of the way? The intimate atmosphere of a river cruise with AmaWaterways is a hallmark tradition and is evident from the moment you arrive until the moment you depart.

Actually, it’s not as hard as I thought to explain the appeal of river cruising. Where else could you sail right into the heart of charming old world villages? Every moment under navigation provides sights that could never be viewed while cruising the open seas. Add in the all inclusive amenities, complimentary excursions and WiFi and it’s difficult to imagine how anyone would not find a river cruise a memorable experience. I certainly do!

MORE ABOUT THE PORTHOLE HOSTED DANUBE EXPERIENCE