Royal Caribbean Group Honors 30 Years of Sustainability Commitment

Royal Caribbean Group has had a busy month of exciting events and celebrations. The brand welcomed in the new Galveston terminal, and now the company celebrates 30 years of Save the Waves, its commitment to implement sustainability into its business and culture through the decarbonization strategy—Destination Net Zero.

“Save the Waves has served as the strong foundation for what we have accomplished and the ambitious sustainability efforts we are committed to at Royal Caribbean Group,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “The program, for decades, has helped us create a culture dedicated to environmental performance and our commitment to protecting our oceans.”

Saves the Waves Initiative

The initiative was established in 1992.

The mission of Save the Waves mirrors the company’s values of putting people first, leading with integrity, growing with purpose, driving excellence, and being a force for good.

When the initiative was first created, it focused on waste management and reduction. Over time, the brand has transitioned and added companywide policies, trainings, activities, and innovations to get the entire brand involved and to achieve milestones.

Save the Waves has helped the company stay on track in its Seastainability Report.

Nick Rose, Associate Vice President, Environmental Programs at Royal Caribbean Group, said, “when we introduced Save the Waves, we made a commitment to continuous improvement that we live by today.”

Royal Caribbean Group Key Milestones

The cruise line introduced the industry’s first onboard Environmental Officers to ensure waste standards are continuously tested, monitored, and achieved.

The cruise company became the first to be ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Certified.

The brand 87% of its waste from landfills through its “Green Hub” waste vendor program. The program helps ensure waste is continuously recycled, repurposed, and sent to a waste energy facility.

100% of the brand’s global ships have state-of-the-art management facilities and systems to help divert waste to local landfills.

Each crewmember has received training and knowledge of Save the Waves and is expected to partake in protocols to achieve waste management protocols.

“Throughout my 15-year career at Royal Caribbean Group, including four years as an Environmental Officer, I have been proud to be part of our continual progress in this area, which wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of thousands of crewmembers and millions of guests,” said Rose.