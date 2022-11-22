SEABOURN CELEBRATES SEABOURN VENTURE’S INAUGURAL VOYAGE TO ANTARCTICA

Seabourn has reached another pivotal moment in the company’s history with Seabourn Venture making its first-ever visit to Antarctica. The line’s first purpose-built expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture marked its maiden voyage to the “Great White Continent” with an official naming ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Seabourn Venture’s guests served as honorary godparents and joined the ship’s godmother, global adventurer, and polar explorer, Alison Levine. Levine carried out her ceremonial duties virtually and wished Seabourn Venture blessings and many successful expeditions in her future. An honored and ceremonial tradition, the crew released a bottle made of ice that was broken against the ship. During the ceremony, the ship’s crew and guests were in high spirits and faced the chilly climate with complimentary Seabourn expedition-grade parkas.

Following the ceremony, Seabourn’s Vice President of Expedition Operations, Robin West, spoke excitedly about Seabourn’s history of expeditions and the legacy of the company’s brand. Luciano Bernacchi, Seabourn Venture’sExpedition Leader, commended Captain Stig Betten for locating the perfect location for the ceremony, which was met with blue skies and light wind.

“We’ve eagerly awaited Seabourn Venture’s maiden voyage to Antarctica since the moment the ship debuted earlier this year,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “The extraordinary continent encapsulates exactly what we hope to bring to guests who sail aboard our new ship: adventure, discovery and awe-inspiring wonder. With the beauty of the Antarctic landscape and scenery in the background, it truly was the perfect place to name the most luxurious expedition ship, Seabourn Venture.”

Seabourn Venture officially launched on July 27, 2022, in Tromsø, Norway but Seabourn selected Antarctica for the ship’s naming ceremony because the southernmost continent closely represents everything the vessel was designed for. The ship left San Antonio, Chile on November 7, 2022, and sailed down the coast of Chile before reaching the icy continent of Antarctica.

While in Antarctica, the ship offered Zodiac rides and hiking tours led by a 26-member Expedition Team of scientists, wildlife experts, naturalists, and historians. Guests could also participate in several expeditions, including kayaking in breathtaking icy landscapes or diving through Antarctica getting an ocean-floor view of the continent’s waters with Seabourn’s luxurious expedition submarines.

A Year Filled with Cruise Exploration

From November 2022 to February 2023, Seabourn Venture will sail 11-to-22-day voyages to Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands that offer excursions such as up-close encounters with penguins and seals, bobbing icebergs, and visits to local research stations. The voyages will use the Zodiacs for landings while cruising along the Antarctic Peninsula.

In March and April 2023, Seabourn Venture will offer a series of 7-to-12-day voyages in Brazil and the Amazon, visiting cities in Brazil and sailing one of the world’s greatest rivers in South America.

RELATED: SEABOURN VENTURE EMBARKS ON INAUGURAL CRUISE

Starting in May 2023, Seabourn Venture will also offer two new itineraries through the British Isles and Iceland. The ship will depart from London on May 12, 2023, for a 12-day voyage through Ireland, Orkney Archipelago in Northern Scotland, and finishing up in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24. From Edinburgh, the vessel will continue her northern trek for 11 days with various calls in Scotland before heading to Reykjavik, Iceland on June 4, 2023.

Between June and August of 2023, Seabourn Venture will explore the Arctic with a series of 14-and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland. Departing on August 27, 2023, the ships will leave for a 23-day expedition along the Northwest Passage, one of the most well-known passages from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Seabourn Venture’s Expedition-Friendly Design

Seabourn Venture has been specifically designed for diverse climates to PC6 Polar Class standards and includes modernized technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and abilities. The ship was created for an ultra-luxurious atmosphere while exploring some of the most remote destinations in the world.

The ship is staffed with a hospitable crew and a 26-person Expedition Team giving guests the option for the best expeditions on land and at sea. The team is filled with wilderness experts, historians, scientists, and naturalists that will give guests an in-depth overview of each place they visit. The team will convert information through formal presentations or casual conversations with guests throughout the ship.

The ship is equipped with kayaks and the appropriate number of Zodiacs required to transport every guest on an expedition at once. The ship also has two specially designed submarines with an occupancy of 6 people.