Carnival Celebration Makes First Call to a Caribbean Port on Maiden Voyage

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand-new flagship, made its first call to a Caribbean port when the ship arrived in Grand Turk earlier today. Currently, Carnival Celebration is sailing its inaugural voyage, a six-day Thanksgiving cruise.

“It is an honor to bring our new flagship to Grand Turk, as its first Caribbean port of call and welcome our guests to experience the beauty of the island,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Grand Turk is a popular destination with our guests and I’m looking forward to Carnival Celebration making many memorable visits going forward.”

After finishing up her visit to Grand Turk, Carnival Celebration will continue its maiden Thanksgiving voyage with a stop in Amber Cove on Thanksgiving Day. The ship will then stop in Nassau on Friday, spend Saturday cruising, and return to Port Miami on Sunday, November 27.

Carnival Celebration is Carnival’s second vessel of the fleet’s Excel class, a subclass of the Excel class. The new vessel can accommodate more than 6,000 guests and features more than 20 dining venues, a dozen bars and lounges, and more than 2,600 staterooms. Guests will have tons of dining options like the brand-new Latitudes: The Golden Jubilee and a brand-new restaurant by Emeril Lagasse, Emeril’s Bistro 1397. Like its sister ship Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration has six unique, themed, and specially designed zones. A major highlight of the ship is the award-winning all-electric roller coaster “BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster” which is located on the ship’s top deck. Carnival is most proud of its eco-friendly designed technology that powers the ship with clean LNG fuel.

There is also a brand-new experience debuting for cruisers ages 2-11 aboard Carnival Celebration! Camp Ocean will introduce the youngest passengers to the wonders of space exploration. The newly developed program was created in partnership with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and will provide the next generation of space explorers with NASA-inspired activities to further spark any interest in the cosmos. Activities vary by age group, but some highlights include designing a personal mission patch, constructing and racing their own Mars Rovers, creating and testing bridge physics, playing space-themed bingo, and immersive learning experiences about how objects orbit in space.

This upcoming Sunday, Carnival Celebration will set sail on her second cruise from Miami, kicking off alternating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. Eastern Caribbean itineraries will feature stops in destinations like St. Thomas, Grand Turk, San Juan, Amber Cove, St. Maarten, and Nassau. Western Caribbean itineraries will include stops in destinations like Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay.