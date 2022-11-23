New Details Emerge About Where Explora I Will Sail

Right in time for the holiday season, Explora Journey has officially released its itinerary for the ship’s maiden journey!

The brand’s first of six ships, EXPLORA I will set sail on her inaugural sailing season on July 17, 2023 from Southampton, UK. EXPLORA I will offer a 15-night inaugural journey called, “A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle ” visiting Northern Europe with stops to 12 ports in four countries.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journey said, “Our vision and purpose from day one has been to create a travel and ocean experience like no other and we are thrilled that our ground-breaking new class of ship, EXPLORA I, will introduce guests during her maiden journey to some of the most breathtaking destinations in Northern Europe while enjoying the finest luxury hospitality at sea.”

MORE ABOUT EXPLORA I

The ship has 461 ocean-front suites, penthouses, and residences.

There are 11 different culinary experiences that span across six restaurants.

12 indoor and outdoor bar and lounge options.

Four swimming pools, outdoor decks with private cabanas, wellness facilities, and newly designed entertainment features.

RELATED: EXPLORA JOURNEYS NAMES DIEGO MICHELOZZI CAPTAIN OF EXPLORA I

EXPLORA I Ports of Call

The ship will visit the following ports:

Zeebrugge: Explore medieval architecture, canals, gardens, and cobblestone streets. Journey along Norway’s western coastline. Discover why the fjords are listed as the best unspoiled traveled destinations in the world.

Geigranger: Visit the little Nordic village and the Seven Sisters, one of the world’s 10 highest waterfalls.

Trondheim: Visit the Viking capital of Norway and explore the medieval Nidaros Cathedral to learn about the location’s heritage.

Molde: Travel to the City of Roses. Molde has this title due to its lavish abundance of fragrant summer blooms. Explore the cute shops and dining spots in the area.

Leknes: Located om Vestvågøya, one of Norway’s six Lofoten Islands in the Arctic Circle. Experience tropical beaches, horse riding, sea eagles and jaw-dropping scenery at this port of call.

Brønnøysund: This destination is known for its bathing lake right in the center of town. Explore the area and participate in the hiking trails.

Flåm’s: Take a ride on the wild side with this picture eqse railway known as one of the most awe-inspiring train journeys in the world.

Bergen’s: 14 th -century Hanseatic wharf. Bryggen, provides guests with arts crafts and food markets to enjoy. Its world-class restaurants make it a worthy member of UNESCO’s City of Gastronomy network.

Stavanger’s: This colorful old town has rustic cobbled streets and white wooden houses that sit alongside its café culture, craft shops, museums and vibrant nightlife. Beyond the town lie stunning landscapes and cinematic beaches waiting to be explored. This is the ship’s last Norwegian port of call.

Skagen: Denmark’s most northerly point, is where the Baltic meets the North Sea. For the best seafood, architecture, and the migrating dune at Råbjerg Mile make any traveler excited to visit Skagen.

At the end of her sailing season, she will sail to Denmark with visits to Skagen and the country’s capital city, Copenhagen.

“Guests on board EXPLORA I’s inaugural journey can look forward to immersing themselves in local cultures, both on and off the beaten path, as well as witnessing some of the world’s most astonishing natural wonders,” said Ungerer.

MORE ABOUT EXPLORA JOURNEYS

Explora Journeys is a luxury lifestyle brand of MSC Group. The brand is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The mission of Explora Journeys is to redefine the ocean experience by creating a “Ocean State of Mind.” The brand has six ships, two that are under construction and will be launched from 2023 to 2028.