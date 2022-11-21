New York City is known for a lot of things, but did you know it’s actually a popular cruise port? Princess Cruises Enchanted Princess is just one of the many ships sailing from the Big Apple and Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff set sail with a team of videographers to document the experience and highlight what it’s like on board!

Cruising Through New England & Canada with Princess Cruises

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll find in the travel show with timestamps for easy navigation!

00:30 – New York City and Central Park

When in New York City, Central Park is a must-visit. The park is a seminal feature of the city and one of the best ways to see it is by horse drawn carriage!

01:20 – Boarding Enchanted Princess

One of the newest ships in the Princess Cruises fleet, Enchanted Princess uses the latest in technology and innovation like OceanMedallion, allowing guests to access everything on the ship like never before. Spaces like the Royal Atrium and top pool deck are expansive and well-designed and will be popular spots throughout your cruise.

02:05 – World Fresh Market Place

Once on board, hungry cruisers should head over to the World Fresh Marketplace for a bite! The casual dining venue serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has a huge variety of world cuisines and fabulous desserts for guests to enjoy.

02:25 – Enchanted Princess Stateroom Tour

Guests can access their stateroom using their OceanMedallion and the Princess Cruises app makes it easy to find your room when you’re still new to the ship. Medallion Class ships make it easy to do the safety drill right on your in-room TV and then check-in at your muster station with just a touch of your OceanMedallion.

03:30 – Enchanted Princess Ship Tour

Once you get acquainted with your stateroom, it’s time to tour the rest of the ship! There are ample bars, lounges, music venues, and places to grab a bite while on board so make sure you don’t miss out!

04:53 – First Day at Sea

Sea days on board Enchanted Princess are chock full of fun! There’s so much to do and experience and Princess Cruises makes it easy to find and book activities, dining, and more all in the helpful and simple-to-use app.

06:24 – Welcome to Boston

A city rich with history, Boston has a number of places for curious cruisers to visit like the famous Boston Commons, Boston Public Garden, Newberry Street, Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, Lexington Green, Harvard University and more.

09:30 – Princess Medallion App

It’s easy to have food and drinks delivered right to your stateroom using Princess’ app so you can really enjoy a sail-away sunset from your balcony before heading to dinner.

09:50 – Exploring Bar Harbor, Maine

A premier summertime vacation spot, Bar Harbor is home to Acadia National Park, a vibrant main street for shopping and dining, and in the Fall, some of the best foliage in New England! Make sure you don’t miss the Acadia’s overlook points where you’ll get a great view of the ship!

12:22 – Interview with Commodore Nick

From inside his office, Commodore Nick gives us all the details about Enchanted Princess, including his favorite places on board!

13:15 – All About Shore Excursions

Shore excursion manager Joseph gives us tips and tricks for booking a shore excursion while on board Enchanted Princess.

14:22 – St. John, New Brunswick, Canada

Welcome to St. John along the Bay of Fundy! It’s one of the oldest cities in Canada and there’s plenty to see and do for cruisers getting off the ship.

16:00 – Halifax, Nova Scotia

Home to one of the longest boardwalks in the world, Halifax also boasts one of the world’s best maritime museums as well. Cruisers will love getting to learn more about this seaside town!

