Diamond Princess Sets Sail from New Homeport in San Diego

The newly renovated Diamond Princess welcome guests onboard this past Sunday for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport in San Diego. The shift to homeporting in San Diego has skyrocketed the city’s tourism and positively affected local businesses in the area. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.

“Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now giving our west coast fans four convenient to drive California departure points to enjoy the Original Love Boat is an outstanding combination,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Whether you’re looking for four-, five- or seven-day convenient west coast vacations, or vacations that extend to Hawaiian or South Pacific, Princess Cruises has you covered at incredible values.”

From November 2022 through February 2023, Diamond Princess is offering prospective guests a series of new cruise itineraries, ranging from five to sixteen days and calling at ports along the Mexican Riviera, the Hawaiian Islands, and the California Coast. The ship will also sail a special 20-day cruise to Central America departing from San Diego on November 27, 2022.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to welcome the Diamond Princess, its Captain, crew and guests to the Port of San Diego,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “We are also happy to welcome Princess Cruises back as a homeported line, we look forward to a successful cruise season with them, and to many more years of partnership.”

About Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess offers guests an effortless and personalized cruising experience, including world-class dining and entertainment and the Princess MedallionClass Experience. All vessels in the Princess Cruises fleet feature the Princess Medallion which allows guests everything from expedited boarding to anywhere delivery of anything guests might need while on the ship. In addition, passengers can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, and work remotely while on the ship. Guests can even post content and stream their favorite movies and television shows while using MedallionNet.