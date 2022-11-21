ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES NAMES NEW WORLD TRAVELLER ALONGSIDE WORLD NAVIGATOR IN PATAGONIA

Atlas Ocean Voyages celebrated a landmark occasion this past weekend with naming ceremonies for its newest vessels, World Traveller and World Navigator. World Navigator has been in service since last year but never received a proper naming ceremony due to Covid restrictions. Both ships were named in the fjords along the Beagle Channel’s Glacier Alley.

“Both yacht-style vessels specialize in expeditions to some of nature’s most spectacular destinations,” said James Rodriguez, Atlas’ president and CEO. “What a historic weekend for Atlas! It was inspiring to name these two spectacular ships surrounded by majestic glaciers.”

Some VIP guests at the ceremony included travel advisors, shareholders, media, and dignitaries from Argentina and Chile. World Traveller was named on November 19, followed by Zodiac sightseeing of Pia Glacier. In the evening, portraits of the ship’s godmothers were unveiled at the gala welcome reception before dinner. The naming ceremony for World Navigator was held on November 20, followed by a luncheon on the ship.

Polar-Class Cruise Ships

Both vessels are Polar Category C-and Ice Class 1B-certified and fit for global travelers looking to explore classic and rarely visited destinations. The modern ship offers guests all things five-star comfort, featuring an all-inclusive onboard experience and opulent accommodations. Guests can also choose from tons of in-depth excursions and specially designed private tours, making for a personalized voyage.

With an occupancy of only 100, guests will have an intimate experience with their fellow explorers with an almost 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio. This balance allows all guests to dive deeper into these remote and rare destinations in the Arctic and Antarctica, as well as more sought-after destinations in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Americas.