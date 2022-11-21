Check Out the Carnival Celebration Christening Ceremony and Festivities

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest flagship Carnival Celebration has officially arrived in PortMiami!

Last night, the brand held the christening ceremony for the ship and topped off the night with a celebration to showcase 50 years of fun for Carnival Cruise Line. The ship’s Godmother, Actress Cassidy Gifford participated in the traditional breaking of the champagne bottle alongside Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras.

“This naming ceremony of our new flagship Carnival Celebration is the perfect culmination of our 50thbirthday as this spectacular ship honors our past and signifies the fun and growth ahead,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.” Carnival Celebration builds on the success of our incredible Mardi Gras and the many innovations we introduced with our Excel-class, including a top-deck roller coaster, and offers unique features all her own that give guests a truly incredible new cruise experience to have fun and make memories.”

Carnival Celebration Christening Highlights

• Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, spoke at the ceremony.

• The ceremony was held in the ship’s three-deck-high atrium.

• Godmother Cassidy Gifford had the honor of christening the new ship. Her mother, Kathie Lee Gifford, served as godmother of Carnival Celebration‘s namesake, M/S Celebration, in 1987.

• Cap. Vincenzo Alcaras joined Godmother Cassidy Gifford in breaking the champagne bottle to formally christen the new ship.

• Kathie Lee performed at the ceremony and sang in the 1980s Carnival Cruise Line commercials.

• Guests at the event received a preview of the new ship’s entertainment features. There was an aerialist performance and a concert by Kool & The Gang.

• The brand broadcasted the ceremony online, inviting Carnival fans to experience the festivities from their home.

• Emeril Lasgassé cut a ceremonial ribbon on his second restaurant at sea, Emeril’s Bistro 1397, inside Carnival Celebration‘s The Gateway zone.

• The Gateway Zone provides guests with a new travel-inspired bar experience. Guests will be transported to far-away destinations with the help of immersive cuisines and visuals around the ship.

Carnival Celebration Ship Information

• Carnival Celebration is the second ship in the brand’s fleet, operating on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system.

• Carnival Celebration will accommodate more than 5,200 guests.

• The ship will feature more than 20 dining venues, bars, and lounges.

• The ship’s Miami-themed zone, 820 Biscayne, is named after the brand’s first headquarters address.

• The ship’s all-electric roller coaster, BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, will provide a thrilling experience for guests on board.

• The ship has more than 2,600 staterooms.

• On November 27, 2022, Carnival Celebration will rotate on week-long trips to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

• Each sailing will depart on Sundays and visit popular destinations, such as the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, Cozumel, and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Terminal F at PortMiami Features

• The new terminal opened in combination with the new Carnival Celebration ship.

• The cruise line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening.

• The terminal offers a new level of technology for guests to create a seamless and quicker experience as they embark on their vacation.

• Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioners, and Carnival Corp. & plc CEO Josh Weinstein joined Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

• Carnival Cruise Line announced a $25,000 donation to Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System to acknowledge the Miami-Dade leadership. The donation will support medical and health services to more than 6,000 women veterans in Miami-Dade.