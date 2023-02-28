Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals Immersive Culinary Program, Epicurean Perfection

Today, Regent Seven Seas shared news of the brand’s new immersive culinary program, Epicurean Perfection, a culinary experience to give guests the “opportunity to taste the world around them” both on and off the ship.

More About Epicurean Perfection

Epicurean Perfection will begin on 11 new Epicurean Spotlight Voyages that plan to set sail in 2023, 2025, and 2025.

Each cruise will provide a different culinary experience taught by talent and popular culinary figures around the world.

The new culinary program will feature cuisine in five specialty restaurants, immersive shoreside excursions, private fine wine, and spirit tasting sessions, enriching hands-on cooking classes, demonstrations, talks, presentations, and more.

“Nothing enhances travel like cuisine. That is why we are unveiling our new Epicurean Perfection programming, so our guests have an unrivaled culinary experience onboard and ashore with our collection of world class restaurants, immersive shore excursions, tours, classes, and tastings,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We’re incredibly excited to launch our new Epicurean Spotlight Voyages with world-renowned chefs, vintners and sommeliers who will provide fascinating insights and unforgettable moments for our guests.”

New Epicurean Spotlight Voyages

The Epicurean Spotlight Voyages is a new culinary initiative launching this year. There will be 11 immersive voyages with world-class chefs and vintners on Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, and Seven Seas Voyager.

Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Mark Bittman and Executive Culinary Director Wolfgang Maier

Travel on the Seven Seas Explorer on June 21, 2023, visiting Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia.

Join author Mark Bittman and Regent’s Executive Chef Wolfgang Maier on a culinary journey through the wilds of Alaska.

Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Alain Roux & Chef Michael Nizzero

Travel on the Seven Seas Mariner on August 14, 2023, visiting Rome (Civitavecchia) to Venice (Fusina).

Chef Roux will share culinary tips through cooking demonstrations.

He will be joined by Chef Michael Nizzero, Chef Instructor at The Waterside Inn, who will share insights into the daily operations of running a Michelin Star restaurant.

Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Vincent

Travel on the Seven Seas Explorer on August 30, 2023, visiting

Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia

Chef and James Beard winner Vincent Guerithault will bring his French cooking skills to Alaska.

Chef Vincent will share secrets and recipes from his award-winning restaurant Vincent on Camelback.

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Doug Frost, Master Sommelier

Travel on the Seven Seas Splendor on October 8, 2023, visiting Barcelona (Tarragona) to Venice (Fusina),

Guests get to learn from Doug Frost, a wine expert.

Doug Frost is one of four individuals in the world to hold the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles,

Doug will host a tasting class, informative presentations, and escorted tours off and on the ship.

Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Fearing

Travel on the Seven Seas Splendor on October 30, 2023, visiting Athens (Piraeus) to Athens (Piraeus)

Take a culinary journey through Greece and Turkey with the “Father of Southwestern Cuisine,” Chef Dean Fearing.

Chef Fearing will bring his “taste of Texas” flare and techniques a s he hosts cooking demonstrations, presentations, and more.

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Honig Wineries

Travel on the Seven Seas Splendor on November 6, 2023, visiting Athens (Piraeus) to Rome (Civitavecchia).

Join Stephanie and Michael Honig as they discover local flavors and vintages while sharing their knowledge and insights into their successful winery, Honig Vineyard, in Rutherford, California.

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Caldwell Vineyard

Travel on the Seven Seas Voyager on March 9, 2024, visiting Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro.

Join John as he shares his secrets to making great wine through special tastings, delicious pairings, and onboard presentations.

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with CAST Wines

Travel on the Seven Seas Splendor on April 14, 2024, visiting Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia).

Sonoma winemakers and proprietors Jack and Ann Seifrick of CAST Wines bring their dual passions for wine and travel on this voyage.

Discover wineries throughout Spain, France, and Italy.

Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Sbragia Family Vineyards

Travel on the Seven Seas Voyager on May 8, 2024, visiting Istanbul to Athens (Piraeus).

Ed and Adam Sbragia will share their family secrets of making wine in Sonoma County, California, using their family’s Old-World traditions from Tuscany.

Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Tommaso and Celebrity John O’Hurley

Travel on the Seven Seas Grandeur on August 14, 2024, visiting Athens (Piraeus), Greece, to Barcelona, Spain.

Chef Tommaso Barletta hosts this Spotlight Voyage with friend, actor, and comedian John O’Hurley.

Together, Chef Tommaso and Mr. O’Hurley will host a variety of cooking demonstrations, escorted tours, and a special performance of John’s one-man show, A Man With Standards.

Epicurean Spotlight with ZAP: Zinfandel Advocates and Producers

Travel on the Seven Seas Explorer on March 31, 2025, to Tokyo.

Join Zinfandel winemakers as they host special tastings and educational master classes and share more on the rich traditions and flavors of Japan, South Korea, and China.

Will you be sailing with Regent Seven Seas? Let us know in the comments!