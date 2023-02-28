Major Changes Are Coming To Port Everglades!

Join Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel, and Jonathan Daniels, Chief Executive and Port Director of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as they welcome the cruising season and discuss future plans for the Port of Everglades.

Learn more about the ease of cruising out of Port Everglades and the exciting new ships coming to the port, such as Viking, Azamara, and the Ritz Carlton!