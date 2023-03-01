Holland America Line Announces Free Immersive Travel Expo In Seattle

Yesterday, Holland America Line announced the return of the brand’s free all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel show on March 18, 2023, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66. in Seattle. This is the third time Holland America Line is offering the travel expo, giving attendees access to live presentations, demonstrations, and other fun activities throughout the day.

“We’re excited to be in our hometown of Seattle with our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show, showing why Holland America Line is the number-one choice for a cruise or overland tour to Alaska,” said Bill Fletcher, senior director, destination marketing, Holland America Line. “Many of our Alaska cruises are roundtrip from Seattle, which is ideal for locals who don’t want to fly to their vacation. This event allows us to engage with people who are thinking about an Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners.”

MORE ABOUT THE EXPO

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locals interested in learning more about an Alaska cruise vacation can come and learn, engage, and see the best ways to experience the destination.

Show attendees can participate in a “Passport to Adventure” drawing, a raffle that offers two roundtrips Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies.

Attendees who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Cruisetour at the show will receive a special promotional offer valued at up to $350 per stateroom.

Sponsors of the expo include Alaska Airlines, Allen Marine Tours, Denali Brewing Company, Icy Strait Point, Port of Seattle and Riverboat Discovery, and Gold Dredge 8.

Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Schedule

Lumberjack Rob “Silver Fox” Scheer

Founder and star of the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska, and the first man to win the title of IRONJACK World Champion.

He will demonstrate and show attendees how to axe-throw.

Attendees can pan for real gold at the Gold Dredge 8 booth.

Denali Brewing Company

The brewing company will be serving craft beers.

Guests can enjoy their drinks, roast marshmallows, and make s’mores around a faux fire pit with live music nearby.

Holland America Line’s Executive Chef

Showcase cooking demonstrations with authentic Alaskan sustainable seafood dishes served on board.

Icy Strait Point

Guests can fly down the world’s largest ZipRider, whale-watch in the nearby waters and soar high above in a helicopter.

Gastineau Guiding

Watch wildlife and learn the top reasons travelers choose to visit Alaska.

“Alaska Up Close” enrichment and entertainment programming

Learn more about Holland America Line’s program that brings Alaska aboard and focuses on culture, cuisine, and adventures ashore.

Cruise with Holland America Line to Alaska in 2023

Six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska, offering roundtrips from Seattle, Washington, roundtrips from Vancouver, Canada, or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver.

Visit one or more of Alaska’s glacier destinations.

Explore the Glacier Bay National Park.

Exclusive Cruisetours trip to the Denali and the Yukon

Holland America Line’s Cruisetours offers guests 16 options that showcase remote and off-the-beaten-path regions, such as Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Will you be attending the Alaska Cruise and Travel Expo? Let us know in the comments!