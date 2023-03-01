Natalya Leahy Named President oF sEAbourn

Today, luxury cruise line Seabourn shared the news of the brand’s new president, Natalya Leahy. Leahy has worked with Holland America Group for the last seven years overseeing operational logistics for Seabourn.

“It’s an honor to join the extraordinary Seabourn team and partners who take personal pride in curating transformative, enriching, one-of-a-kind Seabourn moments,” Leahy said. “We have built unmatched luxury experiences at sea that provide life expanding moments for our guests. I am excited to support and work with our trade partners as we continue to surprise and delight our guests in ways they would never imagine.”

Prior to being promoted to president, Leahy served as the Chief Operating Officer for Holland America Group, working with Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and P&O Australia.

Before joining the industry, Leahy worked with Coca-Cola and Proctor & Gamble, helping both brands launch products.

To combine services between Holland America Line and Seabourn, Leahy will report to Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line.

“Seabourn has earned a top position in the luxury and expedition cruising space, and Natalya’s expertise, background and proven track record in delivering results is ideal to build on that success,” Antorcha said. “With her leadership and the introduction later this year of our second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, I am confident in the future growth of Seabourn.”