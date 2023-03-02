MSC Cruises Creates Training Program To Reduce Ship And Whale Collision

Today, MSC Cruises shared its latest partnership with ORCA, a marine conservation charity, to reduce the likelihood of collisions with whales, dolphins, and porpoises in oceans around the world.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

ORCA and MSC Cruises plan to educate those working on the ship’s bridge about the marine mammals they may encounter on a voyage.

Bridge Officers aboard MSC Bellissima will be the first to participate in the online training program.

The ship was chosen as the pilot vessel based on her navigation through the Pelagos Sanctuary.

Once the MSC Bellissima trial is completed, the e-learning course will be rolled out across MSC Cruises’ fleet of 21 ships and added to newbuild MSC Euribia, launching in June.

“By working together with ORCA we are able to play an important role in protecting the seas for future generations. We are committed to supporting the health of our oceans and believe partnering with experts to introduce bespoke training and education is a positive step forward,” said Captain Minas Myrtidis, VP of Environmental Operations & Compliance for MSC Cruises.