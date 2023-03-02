PONANT And Smithsonian Journeys Announce 2024 Voyages With New Itineraries

PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys announced their 2024 small ship expeditions, which will allow guests to explore the history, environment, local culture, and cuisine of each destination.

PONANT, which designs small ship voyages, and Smithsonian Journeys, the Smithsonian Institution’s travel program, collaborated to immerse guests in learning opportunities and inspire global citizenship on their voyages.

As the largest museum in the world, the Smithsonian has a breadth of educational resources, which PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys drew from to create voyages featuring experts and unique experiences. From archaeologists to scientists, guests can engage with Smithsonian Journeys experts with new itineraries to Alaska, the Mediterranean, and New Zealand’s Fiordland.

The 2024 expeditions will have more options for half-day and full-day shore excursions and activities, such as visiting the Grand Egyptian Museum and engaging with an Egyptologist.

In addition to new itineraries and activities, PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys will also continue select voyages from 2023. These include a seven-night itinerary from Panama to Costa Rica (February 10-17, 2024), a seven-night expedition to the Scottish Isles and Norwegian Fjords (June 8-15 and June 15-22, 2024), and a week-long itinerary exploring the Greek Islands in the Southern Aegean (October 3-10, 2024).

2024 voyage highlights:

New: New Zealand’s South Island by Sea: A Voyage to the Fiordland, Le Lapérouse

This seven-night expedition will explore South Island’s eastern seaboard and the Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. The voyage will highlight New Zealand’s diverse plants and animals, featuring Fiordland National Park’s mountains and fjords. Guests will enjoy gorgeous views of waterfalls at Milford Sound and rare Fiordland crested penguins.

Departure is on February 15, 2024. Prices start at $6,480 per person.

New: Ancient Civilizations by Sea: Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, & Turkey, Le Champlain

From the religious and historical sites of Jerusalem to the new Grand Egyptian Museum, guests can explore Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, and Malta on this 12-night voyage. Guests will hear insights from an archaeologist and foreign correspondent while cruising through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Departure is on April 2, 2024. Prices start at $10,430 per person.

New: Mediterranean Island Voyage: Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica, and Elba, Le Bougainville

This seven-night voyage begins in Malta and ends in the South of France, exploring Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica, and Elba on the way. In Sicily, guests will visit Greek and Roman ruins in Syracuse and Byzantine-Arab mosaics in the Cappella Palatina in Palermo. The voyage also includes a tour of the clifftop town of Bonifacio on Corsica and an exploration of the estate where Napoleon was exiled on Elba.

Departure is on May 15, 2024. Prices start at $6,540 per person.

New: Cultural and Natural Treasures of Japan by Sea, Le Soléal

This seven-night expedition will follow Japan’s northern coast, featuring feudal castles, Buddhist temples, and tea houses. At the first port of call, Sakaiminato, guests can choose to tour a 17th century castle, learn the craft of paper making, visit a landscape garden, or view Japanese art at the Adachi Museum. Guests will also see Japan’s stark landscapes on the islands of Sado and Honshu.

Departure is on May 21, 2024. Prices start at $7,580 per person.

New: Cruising Alaska’s Inside Passage, Le Soléal

This eight-night voyage will bring guests from Vancouver to Alaska’s stunning fjords, ancient glaciers, and extensive forests. On the July 5 departure, a geologist and natural history filmmaker will share their expertise with guests. The Le Soléal will cruise through the Johnstone Strait and the Inside Passage, allowing guests to view orcas, humpback whales, bears, sea otters, bald eagles, and more.

Departure is on July 5 and July 20, 2024. Prices start at $6,330 per person.

New: Ancient Wonders and Culinary Delights: Cruising Southern Italy and Sicily, Le Bougainville

This 7-night expedition will highlight Mediterranean cuisine on a journey from Malta to Sicily and along the west coast of Southern Italy. Guests will enjoy authentic Mediterranean food, from wine tastings at Sicilian wineries to eating street foods in Naples and Rome. Guests can also view ancient Roman and Greek monuments in Syracuse, Taormina, Paestum, Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Rome.

Departure is on September 8, 2024. Prices start at $6,610 per person.

Will you be sailing with PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys in 2024? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn