Cunard Launches ‘Sea Views’ Photography Exhibition, Spotlighting 100 Years Of History

Cunard, a luxury cruise line, launched a new online exhibition on March 2, 2023, featuring 100 years of photographs. The exhibition was curated by British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney.

The exhibition, called ‘Sea Views,’ displays images from the Cunard archive as well as photographs submitted by the public.

“It was not just about showcasing the history, but also celebrating the millions of travellers who have embarked on unforgettable voyages across the globe,” McCartney said. “As I went through the archives and read the stories submitted by passengers from all corners of the world, I was struck by the strong sense of community and connection that Cunard has fostered over the years.”

Exhibition Features

The Cunard exhibition marks both 100 years as the first cruise line to have onboard photographers and the 100th anniversary of the first round-the-world voyage, completed by Cunard’s Laconia .

The exhibition includes never-before-seen images of both guests and Hollywood stars, highlighting shifts in style, fashion, food, and more.

The collection spotlights esteemed Cunard guests, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Bing Crosby, and Nelson Mandela.

Photographs submitted by the public tell unique Cunard stories in the exhibition, depicting anniversaries, emigrations to new continents, and unexpected moments shared by guests. Hundreds of Cunard guests from all over the world shared their images.

The ‘Sea Views’ digital exhibition is now available to view on www.Cunard.com/seaviews.

By Lily Ogburn