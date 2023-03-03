Cunard Announces Winter 2025 Program

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, is set to embark on her first World Voyage in 2025. The luxury cruise line announced its Winter 2025 program, which has over 133 voyages with stops at 159 unique destinations worldwide. Queen Anne will be the only ship to offer a full World Voyage in 2025.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, flagship liner Queen Mary 2, and Queen Anne will stop at 57 countries, with six maiden calls in Alaska, Australia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Japan.

“We are thrilled that Queen Anne will be taking on the World Voyage in 2025,” said Matt Gleaves, Cunard’s VP, Commercial Development, North America. “With four ships in our fleet, we have the opportunity to spend more time in specific regions around the globe, and guests will be able to explore destinations in great depth with all the luxury of sailing on Cunard’s new ship.”

RELATED: CUNARD LAUNCHES ‘SEA VIEWS’ PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION, SPOTLIGHTING 100 YEARS OF HISTORY

Queen Anne Sets Sail in 2025

Starting January 9, 2025, Queen Anne will embark on a 107-night voyage roundtrip out of Southhampton, England. She will visit five continents and stop at more than 30 ports. These include overnight calls in Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Dubai and three late-evening departures.

QUEEN ANNE ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

New York to San Fransisco, 17 nights (H505)

This leg of the voyage connects New York to San Francisco and will include stops in Aruba, and Guatemala, among others. Queen Anne leaves port on January 18, 2025.

Singapore to Dubao, 13 nights (H508C)

Departing on March 25, guests can explore the Ancient City of Sigiriya in Sri Lanka while learning about the Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European cultural influences in Malaysia. Guests can also explore Dubai, where ancient Arabic culture meets spectacular skyscrapers.

Explore the Caribbean with Queen Mary 2

From January through May 2025, guests on the Queen Mary 2 can explore the Caribbean, Transatlantic Crossings, and the Mediterranean. Itineraries range from seven to 35 nights and depart cities like New York, Southampton, and Rome. In addition, there will be four overnight calls at Curacao, Funchal, Madeira, Lisbon, and New York. Bridgetown, Barbados, Vigo, and Malaga, Spain, will have three late-evening departures.

Queen Mary 2 Itinerary Highlights

Westbound Transatlantic Crossing, 8 nights (M506A)

Cunard’s signature Transatlantic Crossing offers a number of uninterrupted sea days to unplug and recharge while sailing the North Atlantic. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton, England, on March 8. 2025.

Eastern Caribbean, 13 nights (M506C)

Visit the Caribbean and explore Barbados, St. Lucia, or Curacao’s white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. Queen Mary 2 will sail roundtrip from New York on March 16, 2025.

Visit South America or Europe with Queen Victoria

In 2025, Queen Victoria will offer eight voyages in South America, which can be combined with their Europe segment for an 85-night South America Discovery from Hamburg special. This voyage will include sailing around Cape Horn, the southernmost point of Chile’s Tierra del Fuego archipelago. There will be five overnight calls in Amsterdam, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Callao, along with five late-evening departures.

Queen Victoria Itinerary Highlights

Atlantic Coast Adventure, 11 nights (V430)

Guests can voyage through Spain, Gibraltar, and Portugal to see Roman architecture in La Coruna, Malaga’s Christmas market treasures, and enjoy a traditional egg custard tart in Lisbon. Queen Victoria will sail roundtrip from Southampton on December 5, 2024.

Amsterdam, Bruges and Hamburg, 7 nights (V502)

See some of Europe’s historical cities, such as the canal-linked streets of Hamburg, while indulging in sweet Belgian waffles in Bruges and exploring quirky shops in Rotterdam. Queen Victoria will sail roundtrip from Southampton on January 2, 2025.

Take on the Glaciers of Alaska with Queen Elizabeth

From June through September 2024, guests can spend time in Alaska with roundtrips out of Vancouver. Queen Elizabeth will offer voyages from 2 to 38 nights throughout the fall for itineraries in Australia and New Zealand. Then in February 2025, guests will sail from Singapore to stay in East Asia until May. There will be calls in Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. There will be seven overnight port calls and 25 late-evening departures.

Queen Elizabeth Itinerary Highlights:

Alaska, 11 nights (Q422)

Guests will see Glacier Bay, Misty Fjords, and Hubbard Glacier from the deck of Queen Elizabeth. They will also visit Mendenhall Glacier from Juneau, see the colorful totem poles of Ketchikan, or ride the rumored longest zipline in the world, Icy Strait Point. Queen Elizabeth will sail roundtrip from Vancouver on July 11, 2024.

San Francisco to Sydney, 25 nights (Q430)

As Queen Elizabeth departs from San Francisco, guests can enjoy a sail-by of the Golden Gate Bridge and the iconic opera house upon arrival in Sydney. Two overnight calls will be in Honolulu after crossing the International Date Line – Auckland. There will also be a stop in Apia, where guests can see the Papapapaitai Falls. Queen Elizabeth will depart San Francisco on September 22, 2024, for this 25-night voyage.

Four Queens Back-to-Back

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience cruising on all four queens in one journey. According to Cunard, guests can start this experience on Queen Victoria in June 2024, where they will sail the Mediterranean and stop at ports like Croatia, Malta, and Italy. After spending some time in Rome, guests will board Queen Anne to visit Spain and the islands of Sardinia and Majorca and then to Southampton will, where they will board Queen Mary 2. Next, guests will enjoy the Transatlantic Crossing and fly from New York to Vancouver. For the final leg of the journey, Queen Elizabeth will take center stage for a trip through Alaska. Cunard says a similar experience can be reversed, beginning in Alaska, with an eastbound Crossing, sailing the Norwegian Fjords, and ending in the Mediterranean.

Cunard’s 2025 winter program 2024 Alaska voyages are available to book at 9 a.m. EST on March 16, 2023. World Club members can book starting at 9 a.m. EST on March 15, 2023.

Will you be sailing with Cunard?

By Niko Balkaran