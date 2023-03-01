High-Speed Testing Continues Through Palm Beach County For Brightline’s Upcoming Orlando Station

Starting today, Brightline will test trains up to 110 miles per hour in Northern Palm Beach, Florida. The testing will occur every day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the month.

Palm Beach County Testing Areas

Jupiter

Palm Beach Gardens

North Palm Beach

Lake Park

Riviera Beach

West Palm Beach

The testing is in preparation for the opening of the Orlando station later this year. Brightline will continue to test in phases between West Palm Beach and Cocoa. As a result, additional wait times at railroad crossings are to be expected.

Brightline will also be making safety improvements at all 156 crossings. While they vary per crossing, improvements may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings, and roadway profiles.

During an active test, there will be flaggers and an increase in law enforcement presence at and around railroad crossings.

Palm Beach County Railroad Crossings Where Flaggers Will Be During Active Testing

Frederick Small Rd.

Donald Ross Rd.

Hood Rd.

Kyoto Gardens Dr.

RCA Blvd.

Burns Rd.

Lighthouse Dr.

Richard Rd.

North Lake Blvd. (SR 809)

Park Ave.

Silver Beach Rd.

Blue Heron Blvd. (SR 708)

Flagler St. (West 13th St.)

Inlet Blvd./MLK Jr. Blvd. (SR 710)

49th St.

45th St. (CR 702)

36th St.

30th St.

25th St.

23rd St.

15th St.

According to Brightline, the following are important safety reminders:

Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.

Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.

Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

Only cross the railroad at designated crossings.

Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license, or loss of life.

By Niko Balkaran