Nassau Cruise Port Sets New Single Day RecorD

Yesterday, Nassau Cruise Port set a new single-day record welcoming 28,554 passengers with six ships in port. The six ships at the cruise port were Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of The Seas and Harmony of the Seas, Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection, and MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia.

“We are extremely pleased to report another record-setting passenger day here at Nassau Cruise Port. The expanded berths are certainly delivering on the sizeable investment that we have made in them, creating the additional capacity required to achieve this extraordinary record today. Incredibly, this figure does not include the crew count, which adds an additional 10,302 people to our total visitor count. That’s thousands of visitors exploring downtown Nassau and learning about our island and culture through our restaurants, shore excursions, taxi rides, and tours, while making wonderful memories of their time in The Bahamas.”

The Port of Nassau continues to undergo construction and will celebrate its grand opening in the last week of May 2023.

