The Gemini Becomes A Temporary Shelter For Turkey And Syria Earthquake Survivors

On February 6, 2023, a 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, affecting the lives of millions of people. As of Friday, February 24, 2023, more than 44,218 people were reported killed, and tens of thousands injured.

As rescue teams have begun searching and cleaning up the affected areas, there has been a report of at least 13 million people in the region that have been impacted by the earthquake, losing their homes and personal belongings.

EARTHQUAKE RELIeF EFFORTS

Miray Cruises’ ship, the Gemini, is currently docked in the Port of Iskenderun, providing temporary housing accommodations for more than 1,000 people. She will be at the port until mid-March.

The ship provides meals and 24-hour medical services to all passengers aboard the Gemini.

There are 180 crew members aboard assisting all guests.

Passengers have access to a free laundry service.

Kids aboard can enjoy activities and movies.

According to Gokhan Merey, the Operations Manager for the Port of Filyos, “Our guests staying here are mostly consist of people in the more disadvantaged groups, such as relatives of people killed, old people, pregnant women, families with new children, and those who have family members who are in need of care. It is a great honor for us to do this job.”

