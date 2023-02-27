Oceania Cruises Names Giada De Laurentiis Godmother of Vista

Giada De Laurentiis, Italian-American chef, author, and Emmy Award-winning food personality has been named godmother of Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista. On May 8, 2023, De Laurentiis will officiate the ceremony in Valletta, Malta, as the ship makes its seven-night roundtrip voyage from Rome, Italy. After the christening, multiple Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, and pianist, Harry Connick Jr. will perform to complete the celebration!

“Working with Frank and the Oceania Cruises team on the christening of Vista and having the honor of officiating as godmother is a dream come true, especially as she sets sail on her christening voyage from my birthplace of Rome,” said De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis’s Role as Godmother

As Vista’s godmother, De Laurentiis will create two new signature dishes to be served aboard. Both dishes will be offered in Oceania Cruises’ Toscana, an authentic Italian specialty restaurant that evolved from rich family traditions.

“Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savor the different flavors and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come,” said De Laurentiis.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises added, “We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade. Harry’s laid-back, classic style and impressive back catalog will provide the perfect soundtrack to an important event in our 20-year history…As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista. She truly personifies our first Allura Class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.”

Visit Iconic Cities with Vista

The 1200-guest Vista is Oceania Cruises’ first new ship in over a decade. Vista will sail to several destinations during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including Canada, the Caribbean, Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean, and Adriatic Seas. Click here to view Vista’s 2023 – 2024 available itineraries.

More about Vista’s sister ship, Allura

Vista and her sister ship, Allura will offer several unique firsts, such as a mixology program and unique culinary concepts.

Debuting in May 2025, Allura will be the brand’s eighth ship in the fleet.

New details on Allura will be revealed sometime in 2023.

By Niko Balkaran