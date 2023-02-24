AMAWATERWAYS ANNOUNCES DETAILS On UPCOMING “SIP AND SAIL” VIRTUAL EVENT

On March 2, 2023, AmaWaterways invites travel journalists and media to “Sip & Sail,” a virtual event that will unveil the details of the highly anticipated Magdalena River Cruises. Attendees of the virtual event will hear all about the cruise lines’ plans for their first-ever river cruise sailing along Colombia’s Magdalena River.

Hosted by Co-Founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the media is invited to join AmaWaterways to access exclusive information on the cruise line’s newest ships, itineraries, and events along the Magdalena River. The event will take place on March 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. PDT/ 2 p.m. EST. Media can RSVP through Facebook events or join the event live on AmaWaterways Youtube.

Click here to watch the event live on Youtube!

MEET THE CO-HOSTS

AmaWaterways Co-founder and President, Rudy Schreiner:

Co-host and Vienna, Austria native, Rudy Schreiner graduated college with an MBA degree. Following his graduation, Schreiner dedicated the following months to research on a river raft sailing along the Amazon River in Peru. This was Schreiner’s first experience with river cruising. Rudy Schreiner’s research significantly contributed to the creation of river cruising. Over the years, Schreiner has served in several leadership positions for several river cruise companies.

In 2002, Rudy Schreiner partnered with Kristin Karst and Jimmy Murphy to create AmaWaterways. The combination of Schreiner’s passion for river cruising and the 1992 completion of the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal made AmaWaterways a leader in all things river cruising. His efforts have been honored with various awards over the past years, including a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from Travel Weekly, the “Travel Vanguard Award” from AFAR Media, and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

AmaWaterways Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Kristin Karst:

Kristin Karst, Co-host and Dresden, Germany native has significantly contributed to the modernization of the river cruising experience. Karst has also become one of the leading executives in the river cruising industry. Karst received degrees in Hospitality & Business Management and an MBA from the University of Dresden. Shortly after, Karst was employed by American Express but parted ways with the company after eight years. In 1999, she moved to the United States and immersed herself in the river cruising industry. Three short years later, she co-founded AmaWaterways with Rudy Schreiner and Jimmy Murphy.

Kristin Karst brought her substantial knowledge of Europe’s rivers, along with Europe’s history, cultures, and traditions. Karst continues to provide first-class customer service and assistance to the entire travel advisory community. She has also received various awards, including being named one of 2020’s “Top 100 Female Founders” by Inc. Magazine.

About AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways is currently celebrating 20 years in business, offering travelers top-notch river cruising experiences. Their fleet includes 26 custom-designed ships that sail to destinations like Europe’s Danube, Douro, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Saône, Seine, Garonne, and Dordogne Rivers, and Dutch and Belgian Waterways; Southeast Asia’s Mekong River; Africa’s Chobe River; Egypt’s Nile River. In 2024, the cruise line is extremely excited to debut a new itinerary that will sail Colombia’s historic Magdalena River.

AmaWaterways has received various awards over their 20 years in business, including having the “highest-rated ships” according to Insight Guide: River Cruising in Europe & the USA. AmaWaterways has also received the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) “River Cruise Line Partner of the Year” award for the last seven years.