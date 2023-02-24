February 24, 2023 Julie Rosner
Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Thrill Island”
Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Thrill Island,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.
ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 6
- In this episode, guests learn more about the adventures and thrill opportunities in the new Thrill Island neighborhood.
- Category 6: Largest waterpark at sea will offer six record-breaking slides.
- Crown’s Edge: The first skywalk, rope course, and thrill ride providing guests adventure 154 feet above the ocean.
- Pressure Drop: The industry’s first open free-fall slide with a 66-degree incline.
- Frightening Bolt: Tallest drop slide at sea, 46-foot-tall.
- Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter: First family raft slides at sea.
- Storm Chasers: First mat-racing duo at sea.
- Adrenaline Peak: Rock wall.
- Lost Dunes: Biggest mini-golf course at sea.
Let us know your comments!