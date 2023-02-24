fbpx
February 24, 2023

Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Thrill Island”

Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Thrill Island,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

 

Basecamp Restaurant | Photo: Royal Caribbean

ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 6

  • In this episode, guests learn more about the adventures and thrill opportunities in the new Thrill Island neighborhood.
  • Category 6: Largest waterpark at sea will offer six record-breaking slides. 
  • Crown’s Edge: The first skywalk, rope course, and thrill ride providing guests adventure 154 feet above the ocean.
  • Pressure Drop: The industry’s first open free-fall slide with a 66-degree incline.
  • Frightening Bolt: Tallest drop slide at sea, 46-foot-tall. 
  • Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter: First family raft slides at sea. 
  • Storm Chasers: First mat-racing duo at sea.
  • Adrenaline Peak: Rock wall. 
  • Lost Dunes: Biggest mini-golf course at sea.
