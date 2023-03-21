March 21, 2023 Julie Rosner
Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Icon Extra: The Top Deck Challenge on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas”
ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” extra video
- In this episode, guests will hear from the Royal Caribbean team as they discuss the engineering, naval architecture and design, while constructing the Icon of the Seas.
- Learn more about the ship’s top deck, where adventure seeking passengers will find the largest waterpark at sea at the new Thrill Island, four of the seven pools on aboard at Chill Island, The Hideaway, and more.
