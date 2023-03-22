Carnival Venezia Joins Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Venezia has officially joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet!

Today, leadership team members from Costa Crociere and Carnival Cruise Line joined Costa Captain Tihomir Muzic and Carnival Captain Claudio Cupisti to welcome the new Costa by Carnival ship officially!

“We are so pleased to welcome Carnival Venezia to the fleet, which following a dry dock, will debut as our first ‘Fun Italian Style’ ship this May,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “A big thank you to everyone from our sister line Costa and all those within the Carnival family who will work to add the Carnival touches to this ship over the next two months.”

CARNIVAL VENEZIA SAILING INFORMATION

Carnival Venezia will depart on her 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys sailing from Barcelona on May 29, 2023.

She is set to begin her year-round cruising from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023.

The ship offers 10 different cruises and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Carnival Venezia accommodates up to 5,145 guests and 1,393 Carnival crew members.

MORE ABOUT CARNIVAL VENEZIA

The ship was built in 2019.

The new ship will provide a Carnival Italian style, surrounding guests with t Italian architectural design both inside and out.

The ship’s atrium was created with inspiration of Venice, Italy’s main public square, the Piazza San Marco.

The ship’s Lido deck was inspired by the Italian Riviera.

Guests can expect new food and beverage offerings, highlighting flavors of Italy, including La Strada Grill with classic Italian street food, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant Tomodoro, a similar-to-Alchemy-Bar Amari, and Frizzante, serving a variety of bubbly drinks, from prosecco to spritzes and bellinis, along with Italian beer, authentic Italian coffees, and biscotti.

New Italian-inspired entertainment spaces, such as the Gondola Lounge, and the Carnevale Bar & Lounge.

The ship will have the many activities, and experiences guests love aboard other Carnival ships, such as Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

Will you be sailing on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!