AmaWaterways 2023 European Season Gives Guests More Ways to See Europe

AmaWaterways’ 2023 European season is officially underway following a Cruise Managers’ Kickoff Meeting onboard AmaMagna hosted by co-founder and executive vice-president Kristin Karst.

Guests can now board the luxury river cruise line’s fleet of “19 award-winning ships,” which include five ships to sail the rivers of France, another five for the early spring Tulip Time cruises in the Netherlands and Belgium, and ten for guests to cruise on the rivers of the Rhine, Main, Moselle, Danube, and Douro rivers.

“Our Cruise Managers add that extra sparkle to our guests’ vacations, and being able to start off the 2023 European season with an in-person gathering was very special,” said Karst. “We are seeing strong demand for 2023 travel and are receiving many last-minute reservations for all dates, including this summer. Traveling with the whole family creates special memories that last a lifetime, and July and August departures are exquisite months to travel, when everyone is free and able to enjoy our included hiking and biking tours, wine tastings, and wonderful culinary experiences.”

Pickleball at Sea

Guests can now play the fastest-growing sport in the United States on a full-sized pickleball court on the Sun Deck of the AmaMagna. According to USA Pickleball, the game is played with paddles and a ball with holes and takes elements from badminton, tennis, and ping-pong. AmaWaterways says the AmaMagna is the first river cruise ship to have pickleball aboard, giving guests the opportunity to stay active all vacation long.

AmaWaterways’ 2023 European Season Highlights Include:

Immersive Experiences in France: These cruises will connect guests to the rich history, culture, food, wine, and people of France with specially curated excursions. These on shore excursions include wine festivals, truffle treasure hunts, and city tours in some of the most popular regions in France. Guests can also reserve combination cruises that will allow them to visit different regions and rivers on one journey while saving 10% on consecutive cruises.

The All-New Seven River Journeys: According to AmaWaterways, this is the debut of its longest cruise, which will span 14 countries over 45 days. Guests can choose from three dates, with each itinerary having unique experiences and over 130 complimentary shore excursions. Seven River Journeys will have travelers visiting countries like France, Germany, Hungary, and Romania, where they can learn about each region’s history and traditions while enjoying the local cuisines and World Heritage Sites.

Extended Season on the Douro River: Guests will now have more time to explore several regions in Portugal with the extension of the 2023 Portugal river cruising season, which now includes 14 round-trip Porto sailings. A highlight of this is that guests can experience the Christmas Markets during the early winter season when there is more temperate weather and less crowded.

Majestic New Itineraries: Due to popular demand, AmaWaterways includes several new Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube cruises to its 2023 itineraries. This package allows classical music enthusiasts to visit the birthplaces of famous musicians such as Mozart and world-famous opera houses and experience live performances. In addition, guests will cruise along the rivers of Austria, Hungary, and Slovakia on this seven-night cruise while listening to the music of iconic musicians such as Mozart and Strauss.

AmaWaterways is introducing a new five-night Majestic Capitals of the Danube itinerary. Guests will explore three of Europe’s famous capital cities – Budapest, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Vienna, Austria. There will be excursions such as hilltop hikes, bike tours, and sampling local cuisine. This package is available throughout April, May, and December and will be aboard the AmaLea, AmaViola, and AmaMagna.

Extend Your Stay in Europe

According to AmaWaterways, guests have until March 31, 2023, to receive a complimentary two, three, or four-night land package on select sailings. AmaWaterways guests will stay at four or five-star hotels with these land packages with easy transfers and portage service between hotels and the ship.

Which European city will you be visiting first onboard an AmaWaterways river ship?

By Niko Balkaran