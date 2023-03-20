fbpx
March 20, 2023

MSC’s Newest Ships Will Run On Liquid Natural Gas

The MSC Cruise Division has just taken a giant step toward its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050: They’ve launched MSC World Europa and are looking forward to MSC Euribia, two ships powered entirely by liquid natural gas (LNG).

LNG is the cleanest, lowest-emission marine fuel yet developed.It releases only about half the CO2 of coal and drastically reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. And it emits zero soot, dust, or fumes.

What’s more, LNG produces far less sulfur dioxide or mercury than other nautical fuels, making it cleaner all around.

The achievement doesn’t come cheaply. MSC has invested more than $3.10 billion in World Europa, Euribia, and another ship currently in development.

By Alex Darlington

EXCERPT ONLY. CLICK TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!
////

Now in its 25th year, Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine is published bi-monthly and available worldwide through digital subscription. It offers the latest news in cruise and travel, with in-depth features on voyages, new ships, the best destinations, readers' picks, onboard cuisine, entertainment, and more!

You may also like