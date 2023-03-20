MSC’s Newest Ships Will Run On Liquid Natural Gas

The MSC Cruise Division has just taken a giant step toward its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050: They’ve launched MSC World Europa and are looking forward to MSC Euribia, two ships powered entirely by liquid natural gas (LNG).

LNG is the cleanest, lowest-emission marine fuel yet developed.It releases only about half the CO2 of coal and drastically reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. And it emits zero soot, dust, or fumes.

What’s more, LNG produces far less sulfur dioxide or mercury than other nautical fuels, making it cleaner all around.

The achievement doesn’t come cheaply. MSC has invested more than $3.10 billion in World Europa, Euribia, and another ship currently in development.

By Alex Darlington

