Celebrity Chef Bryan Voltaggio is returning to Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours for a pair of specialty cruises in 2023 and 2024. The first is on board the ultra-luxury Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse, which departs from Montego Bay on October 31, 2023, for a nine-day Iconic Panama Canal sailing. Then, on June 18, 2024, Voltaggio will return to the Bordeaux region in France aboard Scenic Diamond for an eight-day Bordeaux Affair itinerary.

Guests will have several opportunities to interact and learn from Chef Voltaggio. Both sailings will start with an evening reception with custom cocktails where guests can meet the chef. They will also get a taste of what’s to come during Chef Voltaggio’s onboard cooking demonstrations, where he will share tips, techniques, and a recipe. In addition, there will be afternoon Q&A sessions, where Voltaggio will share tips and details from his professional culinary career. According to Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Chef Voltaggio will design a special dinner to “highlight each region’s ingredients and flavors.”

“I’m very much looking forward to sailing with Scenic again and to add my culinary touches to the guest experience,” said Chef Bryan Voltaggio. “It’s exciting to discover the world through food, and I’m honored to be back onboard to explore the bold flavors of the Caribbean, South, and Central America, as well as the fields, farms, and vineyards of Bordeaux with the Scenic family.”

Top Chefs Unite

Chef Voltaggio, a finalist on two seasons of Top Chef and Top Chef Masters, will reunite with Tom Goetter, Scenic’s Director of Food and Beverage, a finalist on Top Chef Germany and is in the running for Top Chef World All-Stars.

“We saw great success with Chef Voltaggio’s South of France sailing, and the next logical step was to not only return to the rivers of France but to expand the program to our ultra-luxury ocean sailings onboard Scenic Eclipse,” said Ken Muskat, Managing Director for Scenic US. “We’re so excited about this partnership, and we see it as proof that our culinary program is among the best the cruise industry has to offer.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

The Iconic Panama Canal: Ten unique dining experiences. Guests will have the opportunity to snorkel, hike and explore the village of Santa Isabel on Colombia’s remote Isla de Providencia. Guests can also visit Santa Catalina and the world’s third-largest barrier reef system. There will be a number of beach days after stopping in Panama’s Bocas del Toro and San Blas Islands, where guests can explore mangrove swamps, while keeping an eye out for local wildlife such as sloths and caiman. Afterward, Scenic Eclipse will sail the Panama Canal, where guests will visit the islands in the Gulf of Panama.

The Bordeaux Affair: Guess will be taken through the rivers of the Dordogne, Garonne, and Gironde. Guests are encouraged to explore the medieval villages, sample Grand Cru Classé wines, and a concert at Château d’Agassac. A 30-km roundtrip cycling excursion will have guests adventuring through the Médoc wine region along the Captain’s Road while sampling red wine or learning about the area in the 16th century or how it played a part during World War II. Guests will have the option to explore Bordeaux on foot or bicycle or Shop with a Chef at Bordeaux’s food markets. After, guests will have an oyster tasting and exclusive cooking lesson in Scenic Culinaire on board Scenic Diamond.

Book Early for Special Savings

Guests who book before June 30, 2023, will save up to $3000 per couple from the Iconic Panama Canal sailing and up to $1000 per couple off the Bordeaux Affair. Additionally, guests will receive extra bonus options if paying in full within 72 hours of booking or a year before departing.

Will you travel with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tour to cook with Chef Voltaggio? Let us know in the comments!

By Niko Balkaran