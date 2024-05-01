Holland America Line Guarantees Glacier Views on All Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line has been showcasing Alaska’s glaciers since 1947. The cruise line ensures guests will see a glacier during their Alaska cruise with the Glacier Guarantee, providing a 15% Future Cruise Credit if a glacier visit is missed.

“Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska’s glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee™ underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. “We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Every Alaska cruise with Holland America Line includes visiting iconic glaciers, where the ship will sail up to the face of the ice formations and provide a 360-degree view. Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line. In addition, the cruise line offers visits to other glaciers like College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord’s Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

During Glacier Bay’s scenic cruising, Glacier Bay National Park Service Rangers come aboard Holland America Line ships to interact with guests and discuss the national park.

A new addition for 2024, Holland America Line introduced “Glacier Day” on its Alaska cruises as part of the “We Love Alaska” onboard experience. Glacier Day enhances the glacier viewing experience with scheduled sighting times, informative commentary, presentations, viewing stations, photo opportunities, themed food and drinks, talks by park rangers, and an open bow for viewing.

Holland America Line also offers opportunities for wildlife sightings in Alaska, with a wildlife expert on board to help guests spot animals like whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, and sea lions. A Wildlife Spotting Guide and onboard announcements help guests locate wildlife along the cruise route. Onshore, Holland America Line offers numerous animal sanctuaries and wildlife tours.

Alaska cruises with Holland America Line in 2024 and 2025 are available on six ships. The itineraries include longer voyages and a special 28-day Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice cruise. The cruise line is the only one to offer a tour that visits Denali National Park & Preserve in addition to the cruise itinerary.

Holland America Line offers the Glacier Guarantee program to ensure guests see at least one glacier or receive a future cruise credit equal 15 percent of their fare. The guarantee applies to all Alaska cruises and cruise tours, except for select Yukon cruise tours featuring a three-day cruise component.