Pack Smart: 5 Items to Leave at Home When Going on a Cruise

Are you getting ready for an upcoming cruise vacation and wondering what you should pack? While it’s important to bring along all the essentials, there are some items that you can leave behind to save space in your luggage. Here are five things you do not need to bring on a cruise:

Towels

Most cruise lines provide towels for use in the pool and on the beach, so there’s no need to pack your own. Plus, using the ship’s towels means you won’t have to worry about getting sand or chlorine on your own towels.

Hairdryer

Cruise ship cabins are equipped with hairdryers, so there’s no need to bring your own. This will save you space in your luggage and make packing a bit easier.

Power Strip

Most cruise cabins have limited power outlets, but bringing a power strip is usually unnecessary. Instead, consider bringing a portable charger for your devices to make sure they stay charged throughout your trip.

Candles and Incense

Open flames are typically not allowed on cruise ships due to fire hazards. If you want to create a cozy atmosphere in your cabin, stick to battery-operated candles.

Snorkeling Gear

While it may be tempting to bring your own snorkeling equipment for exploring underwater wonders, many cruise destinations offer equipment rentals or guided excursions with gear provided. Save space in your luggage by taking advantage of these options rather than lugging around bulky snorkels and masks.

By leaving these items behind, you can save space in your luggage and avoid unnecessary hassle while on your cruise vacation. Focus on packing the essentials and enjoy a stress-free getaway on the high seas.