Memorial Day Savings with Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers a limited-time “Sail Into Savings” promotion, providing up to 40% off select voyages for U.S. and Canadian travelers. The offer runs from May 20 to June 7, 2024, and includes 34 voyages ranging from 7 to 19 nights. Guests can enjoy luxurious accommodations, fine dining, and entertainment options.

To make the most of this offer, guests can receive an additional 5% discount on their cruise fare by booking a non-refundable suite with a deposit.

“Our Sail Into Savings offer is an extraordinary opportunity for guests to experience the unparalleled luxury of an all-inclusive Regent voyage at an exceptional value,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With this exclusive offer, travelers can dive into the unrivaled Regent experience while uncovering breathtaking destinations worldwide. Whether it is the serene beaches of the Caribbean or the captivating cities of the Baltic, every port of call promises a unique and enriching journey.”

Travel Advisors can earn more during Travel Advisor Appreciation Month. One incentive is a $250 Gift Card on select sailings, including those in the “Sail into Savings” offer. Additionally, advisors can earn a $400 Double Bonus Commission by completing a RSSC University degree and booking a 2024 reservation. Another opportunity is an extended Sell & Sail incentive, which can be earned by booking three new Immersive Overnights sailings for clients. Finally, advisors can earn a $500 Shipboard Credit per suite by watching a dedicated Immersive Overnights webinar and booking an Immersive Overnights itinerary.

Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President, Sales and Trade Marketing, North America, added “Our Sail Into Savings offer stands as a testament to our commitment as part of Regent Elevate to provide our valued Travel Partners with the tools and incentives to build their ultra luxury cruise business and earn those all-important Commissions with a Comma.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering the Sail Into Savings promotion on select suites. This offer is available for new bookings and includes access to destinations such as Juneau, Alaska; Oranjestad, Aruba; Lisbon, Portugal; Barcelona, Spain; and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers business-class air, unlimited free shore excursions, gourmet dining, and more.

Head to the Regent Seven Seas website for more information!