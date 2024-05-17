Celebrity Edge to Sail Alaska Itineraries

Celebrity Edge is making its debut in Alaska this summer. The ship will set sail on a seven-night itinerary from Seattle, visiting Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway, including a stop at Dawes Glacier!

“There’s no better way to see the pristine Alaskan wilderness than onboard Celebrity Edge, which was specifically designed to create a closer connection between guests and destinations,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “Our elevated vacation options are redefining travel, especially in this region.”

From May to September 2024, Celebrity Edge Series ships will offer guests a unique Alaska experience. The Magic Carpet platform and Infinite Veranda staterooms provide a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing guests to dine, relax, and enjoy the views of Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes.

Celebrity Edge will sail from Seattle and Vancouver on 6- and 7-night itineraries. The route will include visits to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, with opportunities to see local wildlife and explore Alaska’s top destinations.

Celebrity Edge offers a range of features, including:

Accommodations with modern designs and unique amenities, such as plunge pools and Infinite Verandas that provide open-air access to the sea.

The Retreat is an exclusive area for suite guests with a private restaurant, lounge, and sundeck.

24/7 service from butlers, attendants, and concierges.

29 restaurants, bars, and lounges serving globally-inspired cuisine crafted by a Michelin-star chef.

The Magic Carpet and Eden offer panoramic views and culinary/entertainment options.

Multi-use spaces like The Grand Plaza feature a three-story venue with specialty restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Celebrity Cruises, as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is committed to positively impacting the communities it visits in Alaska. Key initiatives include:

Partnering with the Tongass Historical Museum to create a new walking trail in Ketchikan, featuring educational placards and local artwork.

Sourcing local products and services from Alaska businesses, such as seafood and other goods, to support the local economy.

Supporting the Sitka Sound Science Center’s Scientists in the Schools program partners local scientists with K-12 students to promote science education and appreciation.

Are you planning a cruise with Celebrity Cruises in 2024? We would love to know which ship and destination you are exploring below!