Double the Fun: MSC Grandiosa to Join MSC Seashore at Port Canaveral in 2025

MSC Cruises is expanding its presence at Port Canaveral, with a second ship, MSC Grandiosa, joining the existing MSC Seashore.

Beginning in December 2025, MSC Grandiosa will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, while MSC Seashore will operate 3- and 4-night cruises to Nassau and the company’s private island in The Bahamas. This expansion will provide guests with more options for short and longer cruises.

“The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, and our expansion at Port Canaveral is a big part of that,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “Ever since we started sailing from Port Canaveral in 2021, our guests have told us they love how convenient that makes it to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor. We know people sailing from Central Florida want options, and we’re delighted to offer them two of our most modern and glamorous ships with itineraries that will appeal to everyone from first-time to seasoned cruisers.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

MSC Grandiosa

7-night itineraries.

Eastern Caribbean: Nassau, Ocean Cay, Puerto Plata, San Juan, Charlotte Amalie.

Western Caribbean: Nassau, Cozumel, Costa Maya, George Town, Montego Bay, Falmouth, Belize City.

MSC Seashore

3- and 4-night itineraries.

Nassau and Ocean Cay with some itineraries featuring an extra day at sea.

Capt. John Murray, CEO, Port Canaveral, said: “We are honored that MSC Cruises chose Port Canaveral for the North American debut of their magnificent MSC Grandiosa. We are so proud of our cruise partner and their tremendous growth in the United States. Expanding their homeport fleet at Port Canaveral underscores their confidence in our partnership and shared commitment to success. We look forward to welcoming all of their valued cruise guests to our beautiful port.”