Princess Cruises Announces 114-Day World Cruise

Princess Cruises has announced its 2026 World Cruise aboard Coral Princess, offering a 114-day adventure that will visit 52 ports in 28 countries across six continents!

“This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures and heritage.”

New on the 2026 Princess World Cruise

Inaugural visit to Boracay in the central Philippines.

First-time World Cruise stops at Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, Ponta Delgada in the Azores Islands, and visits 52 destinations.

Access to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites worldwide.

“More Ashore Late-Night” stays in 13 ports, including Singapore, Sydney, and Honolulu, and one overnight stay in Hong Kong.

Coral Princess offers a variety of amenities and entertainment for guests, enhancing their connection to the destinations visited during the World Cruise. The onboard programming includes enrichment speakers, destination experts, performers, and theatrical productions that complement the carefully curated itinerary.

Highlights of the onboard experience

Cultural Enrichments: Language classes, dance lessons, arts & crafts, instrument lessons, and local cuisine experiences.

Destination-Specific Events: Folkloric shows, themed parties, and Princess Book Club featuring novels set in visited countries.

Guest Lecturers: Experts in various fields, including art, history, and local ambassadors.

The starting rate for the 2026 World Cruise is $19,999 per guest. Guests who book the full World Cruise by October 31, 2024, will receive the following perks:

Complimentary Princess Premier Package: Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, premium alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, specialty dining, unlimited casual dining, fitness classes, OceanNow delivery, reserved theater seating, and more.

$1,000 Captain’s Circle discount for two guests.

$500 onboard credit for each of the two guests.

Complimentary EZAir airfare in economy class for balcony rooms and first class for mini-suite and suite guests.

Free transfers from local airports (LAX, FLL, and MIA).

Complimentary specialty dining experience once a week.

Head to the Princess Cruises’ website for more information!