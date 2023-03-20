Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Several Leadership Transitions

Effective April 1, 2023, David J. Herrera will become the new President of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). On July 1, 2023, the brand’s current president, Harry J. Sommer, will transition to be the next President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Herrera has held several senior leadership roles since arriving at the NCLH in 2015. These include the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Brand Finance, Strategy, and Consumer Research; the SVP of Corporate Development for NCLH; and the President of NCLH China. According to the brand, Herrera is currently the Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and “has played an integral role in positioning NCL as one of the world’s leading cruise lines.”

“David and I have worked closely together for almost a decade expanding NCL’s global presence and shaping its future,” said Harry Sommer, the incoming President and CEO of NCLH. “With over 25 years of robust corporate business experience and a strong financial, sales, marketing, and business development background, David is a key contributor to NCL’s success, and I am certain he will continue to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward.”

Herrera Breaks Records for NCL

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, Herrera has “led the sales and marketing teams to record results” as their Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer. The cruise line broke two records for bookings in November 2022 and January 2023 in part to his skills. Herrera, a U.S. veteran, also helped co-sponsored the development of the Military Appreciation Program, a first for the brand.

In his new role, Herrera will oversee the overall strategic vision and business plan execution for Norwegian Cruise Line. Additionally, his reporting line will expand to include revenue management, guest services, brand finance, international sales, and the recently formed Experiences at Sea division.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the passionate and incredible team at NCL, as well as to continue to work alongside Harry and our stellar leadership group to build on our strong momentum,” said David Herrera. “It is going to be another milestone year for us as we continue the Prima Class rollout, and I am looking forward to leading our team and guests along this exciting journey.”

As a result of Herrera’s appointment, Adam Malone, who oversees consumer and integrated marketing, will now fill the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Meanwhile, Michael Tomoleoni, a 15-year veteran of NCL who manages the consumer sales division, will assume the Chief Consumer Sales Officer role. Jason Krimmel will fill the newly created Chief International Sales and Marketing Officer position and work with Herrera to expand the Norwegian Cruise Line’s international footprint.

By Niko Balkaran