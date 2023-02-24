Seabourn Reveals New 2024 and 2025 Expeditions

Seabourn has announced several expedition voyages for summer 2024 and winter/spring 2025. In addition, travelers can explore several remote destinations, such as the South Pacific, Antarctica, the Arctic, Greenland, and Iceland, aboard the newly purpose-built expedition ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

For the first time, the cruise line will also have an itinerary to the Kimberley region in northern Australia in 2024, thanks to Seabourn Pursuit. Other destinations include Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and sailing the South Pacific from Chile to Melanesia.

Meanwhile, Seabourn Venture will visit the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Greenland, Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic. Both ships will sail to Antarctica between late 2024 and early 2025.

“These new expeditions are going to be thrilling and offer so many opportunities for guests to discover the natural and cultural wonders found in some of the farthest corners of the planet, including our first-ever visit to the Kimberley in Australia,” said Robin West, vice president and general manager of expeditions.

Sail to the Kimberley and South Pacific Aboard Seabourn Pursuit

The Kimberley

Seabourn Pursuit will offer six 10-day voyages between Broome and Darwin in June, July, and August 2024. Guests can see wildlife from the short-eared rock-wallabies to flying foxes and Aboriginal culture that traces back some 50,000 years.

Other highlights include:

Visiting the remote Indonesian island, Matakus, and swimming and snorkeling above coral in the Timor Sea.

Visiting remote locations such as the Bungle Bungles, El Questro National Park, and the Ord River.

Exploring King George Falls and miles-long Zodiac rides through rivers and sandstone gorges.

Viewing the Horizontal Waterfalls in Talbot Bay.

A bird’s eye view with a helicopter ride of the Hunter River and the Kimberley while traveling to the triple falls of Mitchell Plateau.

A visit to the 1.8 billion-year-old Mongomery Reef.

Papua New Guinea & West Papua

Seabourn Pursuit will offer a series of 15-day voyages in May, June and in, August, and September 2024. Guests will also have the option to combine a voyage of up to 35 days. Papua New Guinea and West Papua are destinations that offer snorkeling and diving wait at protected reefs off the mainland and islands.

Other highlights include:

Visiting the sago palm-constructed homes of Watam near the Ramu River.

The sacred Baining Fire Dance at Rabaul under an active volcano.

Seeing the matrilineal society of the Trobriand Islands.

A visit to the town of Agats, which was built on stilts.

Exploration of the Misool, Wayag, and Gam Islands.

The South Pacific from Chile to Melanesia

The expedition will have Seabourn Pursuit offering several voyages of 14, 17, and 20 days with combination voyages of up to 37 days available in March, April, September, and October 2024. Here, you will sail between the islands of the South Pacific and the coast of Chile.

Highlights include:

Exploring the Juan Fernandez Archipelago, where you can see pink-footed shearwaters and fur seals.

Exploring Easter Island.

Visiting the volcanic island of the Pitcairn group, which is scattered across hundreds of miles of ocean.

Visiting Marae Taputapuatea on Ra’iatea Island in French Polynesia

Exploring the limestone formations of the Sawa-I-Lau Caves on Fiji’s Yasawa Islands

Ambrym Island.

Pentecost Island of Vanuatu.

Head North to the Arctic Aboard Seabourn Venture

The United Kingdom and Ireland

Visit Greenwich (London) and Leith (Edinburgh) in April and May 2024 with a 14-day or combination voyage of up to 28 days. There will also be two different itineraries.

Highlights include:

Tresco, home to the subtropical Abbey Gardens.

Iona, where St. Columba established an Abbey in 563.

Board a Zodiac and cruise to Staffa to see Fingal’s Cave.

Explore the double UNESCO World Heritage Site, St. Kilda.

Visit the archaeological treasures of Orkney Islands’ Neolithic sites.

Exploring the seabird colonies of Copinsay by Zodiac.

Hike Lochinver in the Scottish Highlands.

Visit Cape Clear and Schull on the coast of West Cork.

Kinsale’s historic architecture.

Visit the seaport town of Plymouth.

Norway, Greenland, Iceland & the Canadian Arctic

Setting sail from June through September 2024, guests will have a series of expedition options. These include:

11 and 12 days Svalbard itineraries.

A 15-day voyage from Svalbard to Greenland and Iceland.

An 11-day circumnavigation of Iceland.

An 11 to 15-day voyage to Iceland and Greenland.

A 14-day voyage from West Greenland to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Combination voyages of 28 days will also be available.

Highlights include:

Searching for a polar bear in a safari-like experience.

Seeing the golden light of the midnight sun.

Experiencing the culture and wildlife of Iceland.

Visiting Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, to see the Uummannaq mummies.

Zodiac explorations to see the seabird colonies of Bear Island, Bjørnøya, the mouth of Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO site.

Kayaking among the largest icebergs in the northern hemisphere.

The world’s longest fjord system in East Greenland.

The waterways of Prins Christian Sund in Southern Greenland.

The Viking farm of Bratthahli ð where Leif Eriksson departed to discover Vinland.

Antarctica

Visit the bottom of the world on either Seabourn Pursuit or Seabourn Venture.

Seabourn Pursuit will offer the Seabourn Antarctic Experience with a 21-day voyage starting in February 2024, followed by 11 voyages of 11, 13, or 21 days from October 2024 through mid-March 2025.

Seabourn Venture’s Seabourn Antarctic Experience will have nine voyages of 11, 13, or 21 days from November 2024 to March 2025.

Cruisers will see penguins, whales, and seals in their natural habitats or kayak around icebergs and glaciers.

Other highlights include:

Experiencing the 600-mile crossing of the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica.

Spotting seabirds such as the albatross, prion, and petrel.

Seeing glacier-covered mountains and the mazes of blue-tinted icebergs.

Exploration by kayak and submarine to see marine worms, crustaceans, and brittle stars.

Some voyages will also explore the wildlife of the Falkland Islands and South Georgia, where guests can see elephants, fur seals, a half million pairs of King Penguins, and more than 1 million Macaroni Penguins.

Both Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture were built for diverse environments and a place where guests can enjoy life-expanding moments in ultra-luxury comfort. Guests can see natural wonders up to 5 miles away in each ship’s Constellation Lounge. And guests who want to explore outside will experience “everything in the company of Expedition Team members who will bring the wonders of each destination to life,” according to Robin West, Vice President and General Manager of Expeditions.

By Niko Balkaran