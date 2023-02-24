Experience Luxury and Elegance At The Coral Gables Biltmore Hotel

Step into luxury and escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life at the Biltmore Hotel, the iconic luxury Miami resort in Coral Gables! Hurry, paradise awaits!

HISTORY OF THE BILTMORE HOTEL

The Biltmore provides the perfect combination of history, elegance, and modern comforts.

Built-in 1926, this Mediterranean-style hotel boasts beautiful architecture, stunning gardens, and exquisite interiors.

The hotel features the largest pool in the United States, designated as a National Historic Landmark.

The pool was the site of the original Olympic swim tryouts in the 1930s.

The Biltmore also features a bell tower and gardens.

The Donald Ross 18-hole golf course.

The hotel has been sets for many well-known movies, such as Father of the Bride 2, The Swan, Forrest Gump, and Richie Rich.

The Biltmore is a popular destination for both tourists and locals. This historical property has a unique charm that attracts people to it. With many amenities, including a beach club, tennis courts, and cabanas, the Biltmore is the perfect place for anyone looking for a luxurious and memorable stay.

HOTEL AMENITIES

The golf course is public and private with a private golf club membership.

A full-service spa and salon.

Four restaurants.

Five bars.

World class Fitness Center and Private Social/Wellness Membership.

Guests can enjoy the Miami skyline views and are close to Miracle Mile shopping.

In-room dining.

BILTMORE HOTEL DESIGN FEATURES

The hotel has 271 rooms and suites. The hotel’s design is Mediterranean architecture with Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences.

Biltmore Cuisine

The hotel offers innovative cuisine options for the whole family to enjoy. Here is a breakdown of the available dining options:

Fontana: traditional Italian restaurant surrounding The Biltmore courtyard and fountain.

Cascade: Restaurant by the pool offering American eats, creative cocktails & entertainment.

19th Hole: A golf-themed restaurant with casual eats & drinks.

The Biltmore Hotel also offers hands-on Cooking Classes for adults and children. For more dining options, click here.

Come immerse yourself in luxury and endless amenities at the Biltmore!