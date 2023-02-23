Norwegian Cruise Line Announces The Return Of Meet The Winemakers Series

For the seventh year in a row, Norwegian Cruise Line brings back the fan favorite, Meet the Winemaker series, a program featuring renowned winemakers and culinary experts showcasing their expertise with guests on board the brand’s newest ships.

“Our Meet the Winemaker series is back and better than ever,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Every year we aim to elevate this exclusive experience and I believe we’ve done just that as we enter the program’s seventh year with an impressive guest lineup. These unique sailings offer a rare opportunity to get one-on-one exposure to esteemed winemakers and their collection of wines, all while visiting multiple destinations and enjoying an unforgettable vacation aboard our innovative fleet.”

MORE ABOUT MEET THE WINEMAKER

The Meet the Winemaker series gives guests a first look at what winemakers and chefs do on a day-to-day basis.

Guests will join in on seminars, activities, wine tastings, wine-paired dinners, interactive culinary demonstrations, and meet-and-greets on board.

Guests can also purchase wines on board that are otherwise only available by visiting the wineries directly.

MEET THE 2023 WINEMAKER series TEAM

Emma Walker:

Master Blender at Johnnie Walker, the highest rank in whisky craftsmanship.

She has spent over a decade perfecting whisky production, maturation, and blending processes.

She leads the Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist team based in Menstrie, Scotland.

Emma will join on September 17, 2023, sailing on NCL’s award-winning new ship, Norwegian Prima, in Northern Europe for NCL’s first-ever Johnnie Walker cruise.

On this cruise, guests can learn the history of the brand and savor the wide range of aged whiskeys.

Ashley Breneman:



Chef Ashley is the Executive Chef at Certified Angus Beef, one of the best beef brands in the country, and is featured across the NCL fleet in its specialty restaurant, Cagney’s.

Ashley began her career studying at Le Cordon Bleu culinary institute and has worked for numerous celebrity chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay.

She will join returning winemaker Antonio Hidalgo on July 9, 2023, sailing aboard Norwegian Encore to Alaska.

Miguel Torres:

Miguel is a fourth-generation winemaker.

He pioneered planting Cabernet Sauvignon in Spain, creating ‘Mas la Plana’ in 1970.

He will come aboard Norwegian Encore’s April 9, 2023, Eastern Caribbean voyage.

Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez, world-class winemaker and member of the historic fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo, Napa Valley icon Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate, and “The Drinks Business” Master Winemaker of the Year 2023 recipient Gérard Bertrand will be hosting the series.

2023 Meet the Winemakers lineup:

For more information on Meet the Winemakers, click here!