Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar’s Santo Tequilas now available on Carnival Cruise Line

Guests can now enjoy premium Santo Tequilas at every bar on the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar partnered with Carnival Cruise Line to offer their smooth Santo Blanco Tequila and oak-aged Santo Reposado Tequila on all Carnival ships. Guests can also order Guy Fieri’s Caliente Margarita on ships with Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse.

Fieri and Hagar previously ensured Santo tequilas were available for tequila-lovers across the country, but working with Carnival allowed them to expand their offerings to the seas, Fieri said.

“Something just seemed to be missing … Santo at sea!” Fieri said. “So, we joined forces with my longtime partners at Carnival Cruise Line to bring our old world-style Blanco and Reposado tequilas to every ship in the fleet.”

Fieri is a longtime Carnival Cruise Line partner. Guy’s Burger Joint, which is located on every Carnival ship, has been “serving up the most popular burgers at sea” since 2011. Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse also serves barbecue and craft beer to guests on select Carnival cruises.

*The tequila is not available on ships in Australia.

By Lily Ogburn