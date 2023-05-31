fbpx
May 31, 2023

Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making An Icon: Creating Chill Island And The Hideaway”

Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres, “Making an Icon: Creating Chill Island and The Hideaway,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPIsode 9

  • In this episode, guests learn more about Chill Island and The Hideaway.
  • The team discusses the design and product development of the pools, dining, and bars that will soon be available on Icon of the Seas.
