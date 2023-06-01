Quebec Cruises Greener

The Port of Quebec continues to make the cruise industry more environmentally sustainable through an ongoing Quebec International Cruise Forum.

The forum draws ideas from a variety of sources. It brings together citizen groups, members of the maritime industry, representatives of the tourism sector, and various elected officials for the purpose of improving cruising’s sustainable development.

In the fourth installment of the event, the Quebec Port Authority disclosed that they’ll be conducting a study on cruise-ship shore power that will evaluate the costs and feasibility of reducing greenhouse gasses by allowing parked ships to plug into local electricity.

“Since the first forum, held in 2014, we have developed a unique model in Quebec City,” said Port Authority CEO Mario Girard. “We consult, talk to each other and come up with win-win solutions.”

By Alex Darlington

