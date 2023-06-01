Brightline Named Partner Of Orlando City And Orlando Pride

Brightline was recently named a sponsor of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC and National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride.

The sponsorship between Brightline and Orlando City, and Orlando Pride will initiate through 2023, demonstrating its connection to South and Central Florida.

“For Brightline, sports play a big role in fostering connections within cities across the region,” Johnna Rojas, Brightline vice president and senior vice president of partnerships and sales, said. “We are excited to share our plans to expand northward, extending the spirit of connectivity through the love of sports.”

Saturday’s game at Exploria Stadium against Atlanta United FC featured a video of Orlando City mascot, Kingston, bringing the game-used ball onto the field from the Brightline train, traveling from Brightline’s Orlando Station. The game highlighted train ticket promotional giveaways, a unique interactive fan cam branding, and more.

“Brightline will be a wonderful transportation option for Central Florida as our fans connect to South Florida traveling for vacation,” Kelly Hyne, senior vice president of brand alliances at Orlando City and Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium, said. “Our community was thrilled to welcome Brightline teammates to Saturday’s game and look forward to services beginning this year.”

UPCOMING GAME

Central and South Florida fans can mark their calendars for September 24, 2023, when Orlando City will play their in-state rival, Inter Miami CF, at Exploria Stadium. Fans can buy train tickets at gobrightline.com or by downloading the app.

MORE ABOUT BRIGHTLINE

Brightline currently offers one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children. Groups of 4 and over automatically save 25 percent on SMART fares. For details, visit gobrightline.com

An opening date and inaugural rides will be put out this summer after Brightline has completed the required testing. Guests can register to receive Brightline emails on gobrightline.com to be the first to know when inaugural rides will be on sale.