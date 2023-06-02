Margaritaville at Sea Announces Sold-Out Inaugural Sailing

After a series of multimillion-dollar upgrades, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the 658-cabin ship, had its first post-dry dock sailing sold out! The ship departs from Palm Beach, Florida, on June 2, 2023, for a three-day cruise with an overnight in Freeport, Bahamas.

“We expected a good turnout for our inaugural sailing out of the dry dock, but a sold-out ship is incredible,” said CEO of Margaritaville at Sea Kevin Sheehan, Jr. “It shows the strength of the Margaritaville brand and our loyal customer base, who are excited about our new experiences and the laid-back vibes of Margaritaville at Sea.”

The company has appointed former Chief Revenue and Product Development Officer Christopher Ivy as President of Margaritaville at Sea.

“As we head into a busy summer season, I’m pleased to lead Margaritaville at Sea in this role,” said new President Ivy. “We expect 2023 to be a record year and are excited about our continued momentum.”

RELATED: LIVE THE MARGARITAVILLE DREAM: DISCOVER A SEA-LAND COMBINATION LIKE NO OTHER!

The upgrades for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise were to enhance popular features, amenities, and staterooms, but also add new experiences. The all-new entertainment and dining options include:

Paradise Pickleball at Sea: Margaritaville at Sea ’s forward deck has been repurposed to house a regulation pickleball court and outdoor lounge space.

Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar: This nightlife venue features skilled piano players, nightly entertainment, and unique cocktails.

Stars on the Water Production Shows: Two new theater productions take center stage for two nights. Caribbean Heat, is a display of music, dance, and acrobatics, with seven different costume changes for a musical showcase of the Caribbean islands. Named after Margaritaville’s Sirius XM station, Radio Margaritaville: LIVE! At Sea contains live musical performances with amazing artists, collaborations, and one-of-a-kind storytelling.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar: A new, no-additional-charge extension of the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill, where guests can create their burgers with an ocean view and craft cocktails.

Other new upgrades and amenities include:

Fins Up! Fitness Center: The revitalized fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment from Echelon Fitness, including Reflect Touch Fitness Mirror for yoga at sea, along with bikes, rowing machines, and more- all surrounded by ocean views. Suite Cabins are also equipped with Reflect Touch Fitness Mirrors for an in-cabin fitness experience.

Fin City Arcade: The refurbished arcade features a lineup of the latest video games.

Updated cabins: all 658 cabins have been remodeled to ensure the best experiences for passengers.

Jolly Mon Kid’s Club (ages 3-6) and Parakeets Kid’s Club (ages 7-12): The newly-refreshed kid’s clubs give parents a chance to relax as qualified youth counselors entertain kids with a variety of activities.

Hemisphere Nightclub: A new cocktail menu, bottle service, live DJ, and a refreshed venue are the main features of the nightclub.

Fins Dining: The ship’s main dining room features an expanded menu with tropical dishes, new cocktails and wines, and from-scratch desserts, including the original Key Lime Sponge Cake.

Margaritaville at Sea has also added to its onshore excursions in Grand Bahama, including an Ultimate Party Boat and Snorkeling Experience, along with the Grand Bahama Cycling Adventure to the current offerings of pig and dolphin encounters and all-day resort passes. The ship has also partnered with Pelican Bay Resort, offering travelers an additional “Cruise & Stay” option.

Will you be sailing on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie