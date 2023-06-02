Holland America Line Reveals Updated Canaletto Menu

You don’t have to travel to Italy to indulge in authentic Italian dishes!

Holland America Line has revealed its updated Canaletto menu, an Italian specialty restaurant. Open at dinner time, guests can come and try out the fresh pasta, new dessert and entree options, and signature favorites that remain on the menu.

“The pasta we make on board is exceptional and we want the updated menu to continue to reflect an Italian experience with a focus on freshness and authenticity,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president, food and beverage. “Each course has a selection that brings the flavors of Italy on board no matter where our ships are cruising, and the update adds some exciting new dishes and cocktails.”

MORE ABOUT THE MENU

The updated Canaletto menu gives guests an authentic Italian cuisine experience aboard the cruise line!

Holland America Line’s trained chefs have refreshed the menu and are offering a three-course meal with small plates, homemade pastas, entrees, and desserts.

Dinner at Canaletto is a $25 surcharge per person or included as a specialty dining option under the “ Have it All ” package.

Small plates:

This will be offered at the start of the meal. Options include an Antipasto Plate featuring prosciutto di parma, finocchiona salami, truffle salami, Terre Ducali coppa, Parmigiano Reggiano and Sicilian olives.

Other options include Veal and Sage Meatballs, Burrata, Canaletto Salad, and Grilled Tiger Shrimp.

Entrees:

Fresh pasta is the new entree feature.

Some fresh pasta dishes are Casarecce Pesto Genovese, Italian Sausage Paccheri, Seared Mediterranean Seabass and Mussels, Scallop, and Calamari Trenette.

Some favorites returning to the menu include Chianti-Braised Beef Short Rib and Herb and Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast.

Desserts:

Traditional treats include Tiramisu, Lemon Ricotta Baked Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Tart, Affogato, and a gelato trio.

Cocktails:

The new cocktails that pair well with the new menu include an Aperol Spritz, Spumoni (made with Holland America Line’s own De Lijn Gin), Tuscan Lemon Drop, and a Canaletto Bellini with a selection of fruit puree.

The menu also includes a selection of sparkling, white, and red wine, beer, and digestives.

Are you excited to try the updated menu at Canaletto? Let us know in the comments!