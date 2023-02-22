fbpx
February 22, 2023

Princess Cruises Launches New Program to Help Guests Post-Cruise

Yesterday, Princess Cruises launched a program to help guests after their cruise has ended. 

The Go-Princess-Welcome Home team will assist guests with several common post-cruise needs such as obtaining copies of folios, clarifying charges, addressing issues experienced on board, and booking future cruises.

RELATED: Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess Visits Japan in 2024

Instead of expressing their needs or concerns by email, guests will now be able to connect to a specialized team of Go Princess navigators with one phone call. This program supplements the company’s existing online survey and guests will receive a call within seven to 14 days so they can share their feedback.

Guests who made a deposit for a future cruise during their voyage will also get help in planning their trip or reserving a Princess Future Cruise Package. 

The number is 1-800-PRINCESS option 5.

By Niko Balkaran

Let us know your comments!
//////

You may also like