Princess Cruises Launches New Program to Help Guests Post-Cruise

Yesterday, Princess Cruises launched a program to help guests after their cruise has ended.

The Go-Princess-Welcome Home team will assist guests with several common post-cruise needs such as obtaining copies of folios, clarifying charges, addressing issues experienced on board, and booking future cruises.

Instead of expressing their needs or concerns by email, guests will now be able to connect to a specialized team of Go Princess navigators with one phone call. This program supplements the company’s existing online survey and guests will receive a call within seven to 14 days so they can share their feedback.

Guests who made a deposit for a future cruise during their voyage will also get help in planning their trip or reserving a Princess Future Cruise Package.

The number is 1-800-PRINCESS option 5.

By Niko Balkaran