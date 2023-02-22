Sea Cloud Spirit Sets Sail From Miami

Sea Cloud Cruises’ newest vessel, SEA CLOUD SPIRIT, has just made her long-awaited debut in Miami, Florida. On February 21, 2023, the shipping company celebrated its newest tall ship sailing through US waters. Following this sailing, the 453-foot yacht will sail from Miami, Florida to Eleuthera and the Exuma Cays every February and March. These itineraries will signify the end of the company’s Central America and Caribbean sailing season. The company’s original flagship and namesake, SEA CLOUD, was built in 1931 for renowned entrepreneur, Marjorie Merriweather Post. The company has carefully selected Miami as its departure location and destination because of the city’s easy access to guests from around the globe.

Captain Vukota Stojanovic describes SEA CLOUD SPIRIT with the following statement, “An entire deck with balcony cabins, an exclusive wellness and SPA area, a fitness room with sea view, a bistro on deck as an evening alternative to “fine dining” in the restaurant – the youngest member of the SEA CLOUD family offers plenty of room for individuality in addition to genuine windjammer romance.”

Years ago, Sea Cloud Cruises found success after offering three separate yacht tours to the rarely visited Lesser Antilles and Central America. The company continues to fulfill its promise of offering guests trips to destinations that are inaccessible to traditional cruise ships with their new itineraries to Eleuthera and the Exuma Cays. The company longs to provide guests with a one-in-a-lifetime sailing experience to destinations that are usually deemed unreachable. The addition of this new region is traditionally only visited by small yachts, which is indicative of Sea Cloud Cruises’ mission.

Sea Cloud Cruises expects an extremely successful 2023, due to the number of reservations already made up until now. The company believes that those who have had to postpone trips and set aside vacations due to the pandemic are finally able to travel again.

About Sea Cloud Cruises

Operating since 1979, Sea Cloud Cruises has focused on the sailing experience for its passengers. On Sea Cloud ships, guests can take part in onboard and onshore land programs and relax in a luxurious atmosphere. All three yachts in the company’s fleet are designed for an intimate and personal cruising experience, setting them apart from the competition.

The 90-year-old SEA CLOUD, her younger sister SEA CLOUD II, and the brand-new SEA CLOUD SPIRIT provide guests with a classic seamanship experience along with the luxurious environment of an elegant and intimate yacht. The company is dedicated to offering passengers unique itineraries in areas away from traditional cruise routes. SEA CLOUD and SEA CLOUD II have been repeatedly named among the top five cruise ships in the world by the Berlitz Cruise Guide.