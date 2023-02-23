MSC Cruises New Sustainable Flagship, MSC Euribia To Launch In Copenhagen

MSC Cruises’ newest and most sustainable ship in its fleet, MSC Euribia, will celebrate its naming ceremony on June 8, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark!

MORE ABOUT MSC EURIBIA

MSC Euribia is set to sail on her inaugural season in Northern Europe on June 10, 2023.

MSC Euribia will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, to the stunning Norwegian Fjords, including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.

The ship symbolizes MSC Cruises’ commitment to protecting the oceans, which is why the cruise line selected the port of Copenhagen for the festivities.

The ship also features state-of-the-art environmental systems, including a ‘Baltic Standard’ advanced onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management handling, energy efficiency measures, and shore power connectivity to enable zero emissions from the ship where onshore power is available.

MSC EURIBIA ONBOARD AMENITIES

Mediterranean-style promenade with shops, specialty restaurants, and many entertainment options.

10 dining venues and 21 bars and lounges designed to cater to a wide variety of tastes.

5 pools and a coral-themed Water Park.

MSC EURIBIA’S SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE

MSC Euribia will be the cruise line’s second vessel powered by LNG. She will utilize an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life. The ship showcases the brand’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

